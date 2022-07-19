Collegiate's Max Schnur achieves Wimbledon dreams alongside former Prep League adversary Robert Galloway

When Collegiate alums Max Schnur and Brady Straus led the Cougars tennis program to its first-ever Prep League title in the spring of 2011, they clinched the historic feat against Woodberry Forest's No. 1 doubles team, Rags Coxe and Robert Galloway.

It was a tight match -- Schnur and Straus saved at least one match point, remembers the former. Upon clinching the title, Schnur, the 2011 All-Metro player of the year who is 6-foot-5, shared a comical chest bump with the 5-8 Straus, who would win the same award the following season.

Little did Schnur know that, across the court on the losing end, he'd just defeated a foe who would one day become his companion for a much greater victory.

"I still playfully tease Galloway about it a little bit," said Schnur who, on June 30, won his first career match at Wimbledon alongside doubles partner Robert Galloway.

"I still like to remind him that I owned him in high school."

The former Prep League adversaries even openly disliked one another in high school.

Schnur, already a year-round player training with former UVA captain and local coach Damian Sancilio, as well as Jamie Hevron, now the head tennis pro at Richmond Country Club, would always beat Galloway, not yet a full-time player, when they faced one another at the No. 1 singles line.

"Why would I ever be friends with this guy? I'm probably never going to see him after high school ends. Nothing personal, it's just a competitive rivalry," Schnur reminisced with a chuckle.

"But I distinctly did not like him. I told him that recently and he thought it was funny."

Schnur went to Columbia in New York and Galloway to Wofford in South Carolina, so their connection ended for a time in college. After graduating, they saw one another on a futures tour, and Schnur noticed Galloway had taken his game to another level.

But the partners didn't play together for the first time until the beginning of this year in a tournament in Italy. They did fine, Schnur said. Nothing to write home about. Then, the partnership started to click in Arkansas at the Little Rock Open where they reached the final.

"At this point, we're friends, we were ranked around the same so we said 'Welp, we're probably not going to get into Wimbledon. But let's sign, be alternates and commit to staying there and seeing what happens,'" Schnur said.

Great Britain's governing tennis body, the Lawn Tennis Association, banned Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon this year because of the countries' war in Ukraine. So the ATP and WTA did not award ranking points at Wimbledon, further thinning the field, though Schnur said the competitive balance ended up being comparable to normal years.

Schnur and Galloway went for the experience, even if they didn't get a chance to play.

"I thought for weeks we were definitely getting in, then in the days leading up, I wasn't sure if it was going to happen," said Schnur, who'd qualified for Wimbledon once before in 2017 but lost his first-round match.

The doubles draw began on a Wednesday, and no teams pulled out with Schnur and Galloway second in line for a spot. A still hopeful Schnur showed up the next day. He still hadn't heard of any teams exiting the tournament, not an uncommon occurrence in doubles with many competitors also playing the singles tournament.

Schnur hadn't even told many people he was at Wimbledon. He tried not to post on social media because he didn't want friends reaching out asking when he was going to play when that wasn't guaranteed, perhaps even unlikely.

"As soon as I found out I was in I posted, put it on my [Instagram] story," said a laughing Schnur.

Then friends reached out and the support started pouring in. Schnur and Galloway acknowledged the magnitude of the moment, but tried to keep things routine.

"It's not every day you get to play on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon," Schnur said.

"Let's see if we can do some damage, let's enjoy it. Because these opportunities don't come along all the time. I really do think it's the best tournament in the world. I wanted to enjoy every second of it."

The first match, a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor and Germany's Oscar Otte, lasted an hour and seven minutes.

It went by in a blur, Schnur said.

"We were really locked in from the start, especially Rob," Schnur said, adding that a break in the second match was the key moment where it felt like he and Galloway really took control.

"That was the best I've ever seen him play. He was super dialed in. I thought I was solid. We served well, put in a lot of returns and put the pressure on. We were sharp from the get-go."

Schnur certainly had more time to take in the moment during the second match, and said he relaxed a good deal after getting that first win under his belt. He and Galloway went down in the second round with a monstrous fight, losing a three-hour-and-47-minute marathon to Argentina's Andres Molteni and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4.

Schnur remembers a great view of center court and the ivy on the wall. He's a bigger, more powerful player, while Galloway, who is 6-2, is a great returner with excellent feel and awareness.

"We work well as a team because we can both play to our strengths and it works seamlessly with what we're trying to do as a team," Schnur said. "We don't have to change our identities in order for us to be successful.

"I'm really proud of the way we competed."

Schnur and Galloway won't continue playing together in the immediate future, but the former said "there's a pretty good chance at some point we'll end up on the same side of the net together."

Schnur briefly considered giving up his pro tennis career after shoulder surgery in 2019 was coupled with career disruptions resulting from the pandemic. But the former Cougar persisted in hopes of returning to tournaments like Wimbledon.

Next up, Schnur hopes, is a run at qualifying for the US Open, his "home slam" held in the New York resident's back yard that begins in late August.

"It's been one of my biggest goals for awhile," Schnur said of the US Open. "I think a lot of people from Richmond would come and support. That would be really cool."