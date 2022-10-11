Colonial Heights girls volleyball coach Toni Martin wins 250th game in 21st season

Colonial Heights girls volleyball coach Toni Martin didn't get much sleep ahead of last Tuesday's home match against Dinwiddie.

Martin, in her 21st season leading the program, does not keep track of her own win totals. But her husband, Chris Martin, "a numbers guy" and math teacher, let her know a week prior after a 3-0 win over Thomas Dale that she was sitting on 248 career victories.

The Colonials beat Petersburg 3-0 that Thursday to move Martin within one win of 250.

"I didn't really sleep or eat much," a chuckling Martin said of the buildup to her team's second meeting against a strong Generals program that had beaten Colonial Heights 3-2 in early September.

"It was a pretty big deal ... It's always a pretty good grudge match (against Dinwiddie, previously unbeaten in Central District play), but this one held a little more weight."

Colonial Heights also held a pink-out at school that Tuesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"There were a lot of emotions, it was a big roller coaster and I just tried to breath," said Martin, who earned her 250th career win that night in a 3-0 Colonials victory.

Martin had gone back and forth trying to decide whether or not to tell her team of the milestone. She decided that her players are an integral part of the accomplishment, and informed them of the game's significance at practice the day before.

"All they said was 'We got you,'" Martin said, laughing. "And they did. ... They were really excited. I was a little concerned they were too excited."

The Colonials have just one senior and lean on a big junior class that includes captain Rylei Buck, Kristina Henry and Alondra Sanjurjo, key pieces of the team's 10-3 start this season. Freshman setter Avery Hurley has stepped into a vital role with aplomb.

Martin played volleyball at her alma mater, Patrick Henry-Ashland, then on Randolph-Macon's inaugural team. She is the only coach in Colonial Heights history to win more than 100 games in multiple sports after racking up 102 wins across nine seasons leading the softball program.

In those nine years, she was coaching both volleyball and softball, and leading those programs amid two pregnancies. Martin now teaches at North Elementary School in Colonial Heights. She was born in Indiana and came to the Richmond area as a child. But Chris Martin is a native of the Colonial Heights area, and has been Toni's trusted statistician and No. 1 supporter throughout the coach's career.

Chris even took over the team for a time when Toni was pregnant with the couple's first child.

"He deserves a lot of recognition for this," Toni Martin said of her husband. "He can't go anywhere in Colonial Heights without knowing someone."

Of her historic standing in the Colonial Heights record books, she said numbers like 100 wins with the softball program and 250 coaching volleyball are humbling to consider.

"It's very humbling to know there have been that many years, that many games, that many nights," she said, adding that since the win former players have reached out to congratulate her and reminisce on their playing days.

"It's been really nice being able to hear from them again."