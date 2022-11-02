Colonials reaching better numbers, heights

When Justin Keeler became the football coach at Colonial Heights before last season, he asked for high school and middle school yearbooks.

Keeler didn’t really know anybody. So with numbers down for the football teams in middle school, JV and varsity, he grabbed the yearbooks and started making phone calls.

“I bet I called 200 boys in grades 6-11 to get them to come out for football … just to make sure we could field teams,” he said.

Colonial Heights has gone from about 50 players in the JV and varsity programs last season to about 75 this year. That’s helped the Colonials (5-4) win five games for the first time since 2005 – when Keeler’s father was the principal -- and given them a shot at a playoff berth in Region 3A.

The top eight make the playoffs. Colonial Heights is seventh in the VHSL ratings (23.55) that determine playoff spots and seedings, battling with York (23.11), New Kent (22.22) and Petersburg (22.00) for the final few spots. Colonial Heights and Petersburg (5-4) meet Friday at Petersburg (7 p.m.) in the final regular-season game.

The Colonials haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015 (4-7).

“This Friday is a playoff game,” Keeler said. “I wanted them to experience that type of atmosphere. … I didn’t want them to play a game Week 10 and it mean nothing. The fact it means something is really cool. They’re excited about it. The whole school’s really excited about it.”

Colonial Heights has put itself in the playoff hunt by winning three of its past four games. It knocked off Thomas Jefferson (7-2) 28-13 last week.

Kenyez Mungro Johnson, a speedy 6-foot-1, 160-pound junior safety/receiver/kick returner whom Keeler says should play at some level in college, had a TD receiving along five tackles and a blocked punt that he recovered for a TD. The Colonials have blocked seven kicks this season.

Also contributing have been sophomore quarterback Zamarion Mason and several seniors: Daviyon Warner (linebacker/TE), Ricardo Trinidad (running back/defensive end), Andrew Madren (6-3, 270 lineman) and Will Cimburke (receiver), whom Keeler says helped with recruiting players to come out.

“We’ve got a lot of guys back [next year],” said Keeler, who paid tribute to the work of a veteran coaching staff. “We feel like we’ve got a chance to be better.”