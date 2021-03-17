Community leaders speak at prayer vigil, fundraiser for injured Henrico football player Samar Lemons

Glasco was able to FaceTime with Lemons earlier Wednesday. With occasional aid from Armstead-Guy, Glasco was able to understand what Lemons was saying.

They ended that conversation with “I love you.” Glasco said Lemons responded “I love you too coach.”

“We talk about obstacles and opportunities at Henrico,” Glasco said. “And everybody on the team plays a role. God’s plan for Samar was to show us that we have to stand strong in our faith and believe certain things, believe that Samar will walk again. ... Just keep believing.”

Henrico principal Karin G. Castillo-Rose said Lemons’ injury is one of the most difficult situations she’s encountered in her professional career.

“Calling a mother to inquire about the status with this type of news, I had no words,” Castillo-Rose said. “We’re going to take care of Samar, as long as the family needs it.”

Castillo-Rose recalled the first time she met Lemons as a rising ninth grader. She spoke about how much he’s grown as a person since then, about a “sweet, respectful and quiet” student-athlete who is much loved by his friends and teachers.