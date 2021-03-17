Community leaders speak at prayer vigil, fundraiser for injured Henrico football player Samar Lemons

Samar Lemons wanted his team to know he’s good. He wanted them to know he’s strong. He wanted them to know he’s fighting.
Lemons, a Henrico football player, sustained a neck fracture during a game against Douglas Freeman last Friday. His pastor, Bishop Marvin G. Brown Sr. of Christ Worship Center, shared Samar’s message to his team during a virtual prayer vigil and “$17 for #17 on the 17th” fundraiser Wednesday evening outside Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church. Lemons wore No. 17.
“Just being here and standing in that with somebody with that kind of strength, with that kind of courage and with that kind of fight makes me a proud, proud pastor,” Brown Sr. said of Lemons’ message.
At the height of participation, more than 100 people were watching the vigil via Facebook Live. Players and coaches on the Henrico football team were in attendance, as were school administrators, school board members, Del. Lamont Bagby and Lemons’ mother, Dana Armstead-Guy, among others.
Henrico football coach Gerald R. Glasco spoke, saying Armstead-Guy’s strength has helped him persist through the trauma of seeing one of his players injured so severely.
Glasco always makes a point of telling his players he loves them.
“I believe that they believe that I love them,” Glasco said. “And I know Samar believes that I love him.”
Glasco was able to FaceTime with Lemons earlier Wednesday. With occasional aid from Armstead-Guy, Glasco was able to understand what Lemons was saying.
They ended that conversation with “I love you.” Glasco said Lemons responded “I love you too coach.”
“We talk about obstacles and opportunities at Henrico,” Glasco said. “And everybody on the team plays a role. God’s plan for Samar was to show us that we have to stand strong in our faith and believe certain things, believe that Samar will walk again. ... Just keep believing.”
Henrico principal Karin G. Castillo-Rose said Lemons’ injury is one of the most difficult situations she’s encountered in her professional career.
“Calling a mother to inquire about the status with this type of news, I had no words,” Castillo-Rose said. “We’re going to take care of Samar, as long as the family needs it.”
Castillo-Rose recalled the first time she met Lemons as a rising ninth grader. She spoke about how much he’s grown as a person since then, about a “sweet, respectful and quiet” student-athlete who is much loved by his friends and teachers.
Henrico County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell spoke about the strength exhibited by the Henrico community in its efforts to rally around Lemons and his family.
“I hope that Samar and his family right now feel the strength and support coming from that collective community,” Cashwell said. “Community is not just a place. Community is a feeling. It’s a feeling of togetherness. It’s a feeling around shared purpose. And for us in this moment, our shared purpose is to rally strength, support and a sense of care and compassion for Samar and his family.”
Armstead-Guy said Lemons is moving his arms and shoulders a bit after initially being totally numb from the neck down. A GoFundMe account titled “Samar’s road to WALKING” had raised more than $82,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide financial support for Lemons and his family can make donations there.
During the vigil, Henrico activities director Rob Welch turned the lights on at the school’s football and baseball fields. Lemons also played baseball.
The Warriors plan to wear stickers honoring Lemons on their helmets during Friday’s game against Hermitage. A green and yellow banner reading “LemonStrong” is “in the works,” Welch said, but he’s not sure if it will be ready for Friday’s game.
Armstead-Guy spoke toward the end of the vigil. She spent most of that time talking about all the things she’s grateful for.
She thanked God for everything from the love of her child to the health of Samar’s classmates and the opposing player he was blocking on the play he was injured. She thanked God for the community that has rallied around her son in such impassioned support, her steady voice rarely wavering.
“I don’t have enough words, I want to thank everybody,” she said. “... Y’all aren’t here because my son is dead. Y’all are here because he’s alive, and he’s going to walk, and he’s going to run, and he’s going to skip, and he’s going to do everything God ordained him to do in life.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim