Consistency keys Glen Allen boys volleyball

With a pair of 3-0 wins over Atlee and J.R. Tucker this week, Glen Allen has only one more game — against Mills Godwin — standing between it and an undefeated regular season.

In fact, the Jaguars dropped just one set during their Sept. 29 3-1 win over Maggie Walker, the Class 3 state runner-up.

“We figured coming in that we’d have a solid team based on what we had last year,” Glen Allen coach Kevin Hoy said. “… We’ve just been really consistent compared to a lot of other teams we’ve played, and that’s been a big factor.”

Hoy said his team has benefited from strong serve-receive and passing performances while minimizing its errors.

The Jaguars returned five starters from their Class 5 state championship runner-up roster, including two seniors in outside hitter Brooks Cowart and middle blocker Trevor Foy.

“They’re great on and off the court, just driving every practice and really staying focused on our goals. It’s nice to have solid leadership like that coming back,” Hoy said.

Junior setter Andrew Onusconich has also continued to excel at the position and is fast approaching 200 assists for the season.