Cosby baseball player Steele Kirwan remembered for his impact, spirit, love of outdoors

You can tell Steele Kirwan’s impact around the Cosby High School community, Titans baseball coach Dean Grant said, by the people who have stopped by the school’s field to see a memorial: teammates and friends; coaches and teammates from his youth league and travel ball organizations; friends from a hunt club and others.
“He was respected in the community big-time,” Grant said.
Kirwan, a senior at Cosby who was a catcher, died this past Saturday after battling cancer. Teammates set up a memorial at home plate with his No. 7 jersey framed, accompanied by an owl, a duck decoy, flowers and a nighttime light.
Grant said the team started putting owls and ducks in the locker room last year. The owls “kind of watched over their stuff,” he said, and they liked hunting. The decoy belonged to Kirwan, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and just about everything outdoors.
“This is the hardest thing I've ever had to put to words, but heaven gained another warrior today,” Kirwan’s father, Kevin, wrote on Facebook. “Steele fought the good fight and was my hero and my best friend.”
Kirwan played on Cosby's JV as an eighth-grader, freshman and sophomore and was elevated to the varsity for some games during his sophomore year. He was diagnosed with cancer early during his junior year in 2019.
Spring teams were unable to play last season because of the pandemic, but Grant said that didn’t stop Kirwan’s determination to get on the field.
At an interest meeting for Cosby baseball in October, Grant said Kirwan “rolled up in there, and he looked me right in the face walking by me, and basically he was like, ‘Yep, I’m going to play.’
“The fight in him, it was unbelievable.”
Grant said Kirwan went with the team to the Food Bank and to the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia to lay wreaths. He posted on Cosby baseball’s Twitter page that Kirwan “was one of the toughest kids I have ever had the pleasure to meet. He was a fighter like no other who has made us all stronger and taught us to never take anything for granted.”
His teammates saw that too, starting a campaign with #SteeleStrong shirts and hoodies. They are planning to honor him in other ways during the season.
Myles Ellis started playing baseball with Kirwan when they were about 10 years old, and he said they became inseparable playing for RISE Baseball. Ellis now is a pitcher at Matoaca High.
“We would always hang out whether it was for a baseball tournament or if it was just to hang out to play baseball in the house - which was always fun but a terrible idea - whiffle ball outside, and basketball,” Ellis said in an email. “We would always find something to do and it would always be an adventure.
“I can’t tell you how much Steele loved to be outdoors doing whatever he could to just have fun. He taught me so much from taking me on my first hunt to teaching me how to make weird but surprisingly good food dishes. Steele and I would sometimes compare the food that we’d make to see which one was better; about 90% of the time he would claim that his was way better.”
Kirwan “wasn’t just a teammate or a friend,” Ellils said, “he was a brother that had an impact on a lot of people's lives.”
A virtual memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed at springrunpc.org/steele-kirwan.
