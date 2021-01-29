Cosby baseball player Steele Kirwan remembered for his impact, spirit, love of outdoors

Spring teams were unable to play last season because of the pandemic, but Grant said that didn’t stop Kirwan’s determination to get on the field.

At an interest meeting for Cosby baseball in October, Grant said Kirwan “rolled up in there, and he looked me right in the face walking by me, and basically he was like, ‘Yep, I’m going to play.’

“The fight in him, it was unbelievable.”

Grant said Kirwan went with the team to the Food Bank and to the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia to lay wreaths. He posted on Cosby baseball’s Twitter page that Kirwan “was one of the toughest kids I have ever had the pleasure to meet. He was a fighter like no other who has made us all stronger and taught us to never take anything for granted.”

His teammates saw that too, starting a campaign with #SteeleStrong shirts and hoodies. They are planning to honor him in other ways during the season.

Myles Ellis started playing baseball with Kirwan when they were about 10 years old, and he said they became inseparable playing for RISE Baseball. Ellis now is a pitcher at Matoaca High.