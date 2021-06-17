Cosby boys, girls sweep James River for Class 6, Region A lacrosse titles

During that timeout, head coach Eric Hall told his team to play their game, Bryce Oprandi said. “We knew we were going to go on a run,” the senior said, who’s committed to play college lacrosse at Mary Washington next season. “Once we get started early, we really know how to roll with that and we just kinda tack on more goals.”

The goals that Cosby’s offense added during the first half stretch made the game look like a blowout — at least during the first half. After both of the Cosby-James River games earlier this season were decided by a single goal, the Titans seemed to have figured out the Rapids by the third matchup. Freshman defender Adam Sulanke was first to a ground ball on a faceoff after many others failed to scoop it up. Sulanke went coast-to-coast, sprinting to the attacking end and connecting with Cole Oprandi for the quick strike and Cosby’s second goal.

“I was looking for him because we've had that play a couple times and I knew he was going to be there,” Sulanke said.

During the first two games, Cosby didn’t settle the ball on offense, frequently rushing plays when it wasn’t necessary, Cole Oprandi said. But Thursday evening, Cosby showed more patience on the offensive end, especially during the first-half run.