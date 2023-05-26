Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For Cosby coach Mike Anderson, remaining undefeated was not his main goal for the Titans.

Instead, he wanted for the players to focus on creating a team atmosphere and to play for “something bigger than themselves” and to tackle each game, one at a time.

The results of that approach have led to being ranked ranked No. 20 in the nation and No. 2 in Virginia, according to MaxPreps.com, and reaching the unspoken goal of winning all of their games this season.

“We’ve never been 16-0 in the regular season,” Anderson said. “Our schedule is really difficult so we were challenged all the time.”

It’s the first time they’ve been undefeated in the regular season in more than a decade.

The Titans (16-0) will host Manchester at their home stadium at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Region 6A quarterfinal.

“We just have to play our game. We’ve played Manchester and beat them both times ... we just have to focused and stay serious,” senior Tyler Johnson said.

This playoff match marks the third encounter of the two teams this season, and the first two matches were close, with Cosby winning 3-1 and 3-2, respectively.

Even though they are going into the match undefeated, the Titans recognize the importance of not losing focus on the game in front of them, because anyone can win.

“We (the team) just never talked about it (the rankings), we just didn’t. It was always, ‘What’s next?’’ Anderson said. “They were hungry for success.”

Senior Parker Brooks said that it is important to the team to keep the high expectations and rankings out of their heads in order to be able to play their own game, because in the playoffs, one mistake can end a team’s season.

The motivation for this season has been to move further in the tournament than they did last year, after falling in the regional quarterfinals when they made the state semifinals the year before.

“We still went to playoffs and everything but we did lose in the quarterfinal of the region after going to state semis the year before, so it’s our standard we set for ourselves and it was a letdown and we want to get it back this year,” Johnson said.

Anderson said after the loss last year the team thought they had a little bit more in them to show, which they are going to try to show this year, but the matchup should Manchester will be a close one.

Cosby boys soccer has been a solid program with consistent winning records throughout the years, but according to the players, it is Anderson who has helped the team reach the level of being 16-0.

“We’ve always had a really good program because of our coaching staff but this year, we’ve had some guys come in and really transform the program and I feel like we can really be good in playoffs,” senior Beau Hagan-Evers said. “Coach Anderson is a really good guy and has been here for so long, so he’s been really been helping our program go the next level.”

Despite the past consistency with winning, this year, they are going to try to win not just a regional title, but bring home a state title as well.

