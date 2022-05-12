Cosby breaks open baseball game against Midlothian, claims 9-1 win

A 1-1 game early on Tuesday in Midlothian was busted open in the third inning as six Cosby baserunners crossed the plate en route to a 9-1 Titans win over the Trojans.

Ten Cosby batters stepped in the batter’s box in the inning to propel the Titans’ third-inning avalanche and give a streaking Cosby (14-2, 9-0-1) its 13 consecutive win.

“These boys are playing at a different level right now,” Cosby manager Dean Grant said following the road victory. “They’re playing as a team. We’re hot at the right time.”

The loss dropped Midlothian to 3-7-1.

Midlothian jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning before Titans pitcher Caleb Grizzard put the clamps on the Trojans. The Cosby senior ace went six innings strong and surrendered just 2 hits, 2 walks and struck out 6 Trojans in a dominant performance.

Grizzard pounded the strike zone all afternoon and threw 57 strikes to just 31 balls. The hard-throwing left-hander and Old Dominion University commit said the key to his night was trusting his defense.

“My team has my back. Let’s just throw strikes and let [Midlothian] hit it to ‘em,” Grizzard said of his gameplan. “And it worked.”

Grizzard’s team had his back in the field and at the plate as well. The Titans tallied nine hits on the day and added another nine baserunners on walks and errors. Sophomore Seth Truesdale did the heavy lifting at the plate for Cosby as the left fielder went 3-for-3 with 2 runs and 1 RBI. Brayden Simpson and Brooks Simpson led Cosby with 2 RBI’s apiece.

Cosby sits alone in first place in the region, just ahead of James River who is currently 9-3-1. The Titans have four regular season games remaining before the postseason. Spirits are high after a double-digit winning streak. But a calm and collected Grizzard said his team’s not getting carried away with itself.