Cosby doubles up with wins in boys and girls lacrosse region semis

Come playoff time, it can be tricky when a team is expected to win. But from first faceoff to final whistle, both the Cosby boys and girls lacrosse teams dominated play Wednesday night, doing what they were supposed to do.

The boys defeated Ocean Lakes 17-5 in a Class 6, Region A semifinal, while the girls eliminated rival James River by a 21-1 count. Both teams advance to their respective region championships on Friday, and, more importantly, both clinch bids to the VHSL Class 6 State Championships which begin June 2.

But don’t take the final tallies to mean everything came easy. The boys experienced an uneven start, committing four first period penalties, the last coming as time expired. But the Dolphins struggled in the passing game, not taking advantage of any of the man up opportunities.

That gave Cole Oprandi and the Titan offense the chance to build an early lead. His first of four goals at 7:40 left in the first period gave Cosby (13-3) a 2-0 lead. After Ocean Lakes scored a minute later, the Titans finished the quarter on a 3-0 run for a 5-1 advantage.

“We started off a bit slow, but as the game went on we picked it up, and settled down,” Oprandi said. “When we play for the regional championship, I think (the pace) will be slower, and we’ll hold the ball more.”

The Dolphins couldn’t get any fluidity, sailing pedestrian passes too high or wide, and the Titans were more than happy to take advantage. After Ocean Lakes finally scored on their fifth man up opportunity, Cosby went on a 5-0 run, capped by a Matthew English goal for an 11-2 lead. Oprandi’s third goal with just 1.1 seconds left made the halftime score 12-3.

“We were playing a little sloppy because we had that favorite mentality going in,” explained senior Drew Borchert, who assisted on Oprandi’s first tally. “We’ll be back and ready to go Friday.”

Oprandi’s younger brother Pierce had all five of his saves in goal in the second half. Hayden Martell had three goals for the Titans, while freshman Gavin Godfrey dished out three assists.

Despite a head to head win over Floyd Kellam, the Knights outpointed Cosby in the Class 6, Region A standings. By virtue of their 16-8 win over Manchester in the other boys semifinal, the Titans will head to Virginia Beach on Friday for the rematch, with a trophy at stake, as well as home field advantage in the Class 6 state quarterfinal round.

Oprandi and his teammates don’t mind the travel, even if it is on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ll have lunch here at the school, then hopefully beat the weekend traffic,” he noted. “Our defense struggled against (Kellam). They have a lot of big players who’d just run in the middle of the field.”

“We just need to put a bit of a body on them, rather than go for the stick,” Borchert explained. “I think it can be a much higher scoring game for us.”

The girls rolled over their rivals, scoring 15 unanswered goals in the first half to improve their record to 15-1. Liv Tuebo led Cosby with five goals, all before halftime, while Blakeley Bondurant, a fellow sophomore, added four goals.

In all, eight different Titans got on the board, with Charlie Wolf and Krae Blakley each scoring three, while freshman Megan Ivey added two.

It will be the Ocean Lakes girls who will make the Friday trip to Chesterfield to battle young Cosby (15-1) for the Region 6A crown.