Cosby falls to Colgan in Class 6 baseball semifinals

Colgan took control with a four-run third inning and kept adding on in an 11-1 victory that ended visiting Cosby’s season in the Class 6 baseball state semifinals on Wednesday.
Colgan (15-0), the Region B champ from Manassas, added three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Sharks pitchers Ryan Kennedy and Connor Knox limited Region A champ Cosby (14-2) to four hits and struck out eight. Knox and Brandon Cassedy each had two hits.
Knox had two RBIs for Colgan, which opened in 2016.
Cosby got its run in the third when Grayson Harris singled in Seth Truesdale.