Cosby falls to Colgan in Class 6 baseball semifinals

Colgan took control with a four-run third inning and kept adding on in an 11-1 victory that ended visiting Cosby’s season in the Class 6 baseball state semifinals on Wednesday.

Colgan (15-0), the Region B champ from Manassas, added three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Sharks pitchers Ryan Kennedy and Connor Knox limited Region A champ Cosby (14-2) to four hits and struck out eight. Knox and Brandon Cassedy each had two hits.

Knox had two RBIs for Colgan, which opened in 2016.