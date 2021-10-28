Cosby football coach Pete Mutascio to retire after season

Longtime Cosby football coach Pete Mutascio, who has led the Titans program since its first season in 2006, will retire after this season due to health concerns.

The only head coach Cosby has ever had, Mutascio has coached the Titans for 16 seasons.

“We always joke, the principal and the football coach are the two most recognizable people in the school because of the impact they have,” said Cosby AD Mickey Swartz.

“So over the last 16 years, just the outpouring, people contacting me about it, old players and staff, you can tell [Mutascio] has meant a lot to a lot of them. ... He definitely has meant a lot to many kids throughout the years.”

Swartz hopes those alumni who’ve been so impacted by Mutascio’s mentorship can make it to the Titans last home game of the season Friday against George Wythe, and many have already reached out to him about attending.

Swartz plans to present No. 6 and No. 21 jerseys, in honor of Mutascio’s first and last seasons at the school, to the coach on Friday either between the first and second quarters or at halftime.