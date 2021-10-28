Cosby football coach Pete Mutascio to retire after season

Longtime Cosby football coach Pete Mutascio, who has led the Titans program since its first season in 2006, will retire after this season due to health concerns.
The only head coach Cosby has ever had, Mutascio has coached the Titans for 16 seasons.
“We always joke, the principal and the football coach are the two most recognizable people in the school because of the impact they have,” said Cosby AD Mickey Swartz.
“So over the last 16 years, just the outpouring, people contacting me about it, old players and staff, you can tell [Mutascio] has meant a lot to a lot of them. ... He definitely has meant a lot to many kids throughout the years.”
Swartz hopes those alumni who’ve been so impacted by Mutascio’s mentorship can make it to the Titans last home game of the season Friday against George Wythe, and many have already reached out to him about attending.
Swartz plans to present No. 6 and No. 21 jerseys, in honor of Mutascio’s first and last seasons at the school, to the coach on Friday either between the first and second quarters or at halftime.
Mutascio was hospitalized for a week and did not coach the Titans last week in their game against Manchester. Swartz said Mutascio will be present Friday, but is not at full health and can’t coach as he normally does.
Mutascio and Swartz both came from Clover Hill to Cosby after they worked together at Dinwiddie in the 90s. Mutascio spent time at Hopewell before arriving at Clover Hill. VHSL hall of famer Ted Salmon, the Titans’ first AD, brought the pair from Clover Hill to Cosby with him.
Mutascio overcame neck and throat cancer in 2017 after undergoing radiation and chemotherapy and suffering an aneurysm. Two Saturdays ago, he suffered another aneurysm. Swartz and Mutascio talked it over, and decided “health is more important than anything else.”
“We all get choked up when we realize he’s going out this way instead of on his own terms,” Swartz said. “But I think he’s kind of settled with it.”
