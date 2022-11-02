Cosby football, winners of 3 of 4, looking to build a foundation

First-year Cosby football coach Josh Wild says his team has “come a long way” after a 1-4 start against the tougher part of its schedule.

The Titans (4-5) have rebounded to win three of their past four games and are sitting sixth in the Region 6A playoff seedings going into Friday’s regular-season finale against visiting Powhatan (7 p.m.) The top eight teams make the field.

“It’s taken a while,” Wild said. “It’s our first year as a staff together, and kind of just getting that foundation laid has been a really big point of emphasis for us.

"The guys are really starting to believe and play for each other. … I think they’re setting up a great foundation moving forward.”

Among others, Cosby has been getting good play from defensive linemen Keyshawn Claiborne (6-foot-3, 330 pounds) and Jyaire Parker, freshman middle linebacker Landon Snyder, and running back Nazir Coley.

Claiborne had nine tackles last week in a 45-6 victory over George Wythe.

Wild said his team has had some adversity. The Titans used three quarterbacks because of injuries early on. Reed Hill has settled into the role.

"Everybody is healthy now, except for the flu that seems to be going around with everybody," Wild said.

Part of the growing pains, Wild said, was sitting five players – four starters – for a half in the second game against James River for missing a practice when school was out.

“I think that was … a big turning point for the guys,” Wild said. “Hey, these are the expectations being set, and they’re going to be held to.’”

Cosby’s loss during the second-half surge served as bit of a confidence booster. The Titans stayed close against No. 6 Manchester (8-1) before falling 14-3. The Lancers are third in the Region 6A seedings behind Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, 8-0) and Thomas Dale (9-0).

“We’ve been trying to tell them all year, ‘You guys have got the talent. It’s coming together and believing in yourselves,’” Wild said. “The Manchester game kind of proved to them, hey, we can stand with these guys.”