Cosby gets game-winning gift from 'baseball gods' in 3-2 playoff victory over James River

After struggling to get on base for six innings, Cosby catcher Collin Hughes said it felt good to hit the game-winning RBI single to win a Class 6, Region A quarterfinal against James River at Cosby High School on Thursday night.

“I hit a lot of balls hard today, none of them fell, then the one I didn’t hit hard fell,” Hughes said. “That’s how the baseball gods work I guess.”

The battle between the top teams out of the Dominion District ended 3-2, with the Titans advancing another step in the postseason and the Rapids having their season come to an end.

Cosby got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after center fielder Ayden Schnarrs hit a ground ball off the cleats of James River third baseman Judd Zegarra and drove home Brayden Simpson from second base.

Despite the early lead, Titans fans in attendance had reason to be anxious after starting pitcher Caleb Grizzard injured himself following a swing and had to be replaced for his at-bat in the bottom of the second. Grizzard was able to remain on the mound until the fifth inning, when he was pulled for reliever Jack Weight.

James River was able to respond in the fourth inning with three straight batters singling to right field. First baseman Eli Reid’s single to right field was enough to drive shortstop Callum Early home to even the score at 1-1.

James River had a chance to extend the lead in the fifth inning after putting two men on base with one out, but Cosby coach Dean Grant’s decision to pull for Grizzard for Weight turned out to be a wise one, as Weight came through with two outs to keep the score even.

“I had faith in the defense behind me and did the best I could,” Weight said.

Simpson found his way to home plate again in the bottom of the fifth, drilling a home run over the left field fence to make it 2-1 Cosby.

James River starting pitcher Reece Hamilton was able to limit the damage to one run and end the fifth inning before exiting for Owen Riley in the sixth inning.

Reid hit a double to deep left field to start the top of the sixth inning for the Rapids and was swapped for pinch runner Pierce Kuscsik. Kuscsik capitalized on sloppy pitching stealing third before stealing home off of a wild pitch that hit the backstop to even the score at 2-2.

Simpson stood on second base in the final frame before Hughes’ knock found right field. Simpson rounded third and sprinted home as the Titans stormed the field to mob Hughes and celebrate their region quarterfinal victory.