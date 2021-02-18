Cosby girls fall to Osbourn Park in state semis

A late scramble from Cosby wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead from Osbourn Park, sending the visitors from Manassas to the Class 6 state final with a 48-42 win on Wednesday night.
The Titans (7-2) came out of the gates firing in a high-scoring first period. Reliable post player Alexis Warren was in usual form, forcing fouls from the Yellow Jackets (14-1). Four of her six points in the opening frame came from the charity stripe.
But after Cosby claimed a 14-12 first quarter lead, Osbourn Park slowed the game, winning the second quarter 6-4.
Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly said given her roster, it was a necessity for her team to focus on dictating the pace in their end.
“Our best chance at winning is defending,” Kelly said. “… Giving up 14 in the first quarter is not very typical of us, so we cut down on scoring and focus on the defensive end and understanding ball pressure.”
While Cosby’s zone kept its opponents from getting too much penetration in the paint, Osbourn Park had enough shooting power to chip away at the Titans' third quarter lead, ultimately turning the game in its favor with a 7-2 run.
Cosby held on for a tight game, but the claustrophobic set-up around Warren affected both its scoring and its transition play. The score remained within three points with 2 minutes left on the clock, but the Titans couldn’t find a way to get those final points on the board.
“We knew they were going to focus on [Warren], so we put in a couple quick hitters for her, but [Osbourn Park] is so good defensively that they made it tough to get those entry passes,” Cosby head coach Chris Hartman said.
Warren led the night with 15 points. Turner had 13. Osbourn Park was led by Harju with 12.
Osbourn Park is set to face James Madison (Fairfax), who topped West Potomac 54-48, for the Class 6 championship on Feb. 20. It will be the school’s first appearance in a state final game, having been eliminated in the quarterfinals in its first two appearances.
Despite not competing in the state final, Hartman said that he was proud of how his team adapted to a season complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a selfless group. They bought into each other and what they were doing,” Hartman said. “I wish we were playing in that state title game, I wanted it so bad for them, but I’m still so proud of what they’ve accomplished. I’ll always remember this group.”
Osbourn Park: 12 4 15 17 — 48
Cosby: 14 6 7 15 — 42
OP: Alex Harju 12, Maddie Scarborough 11, Katie Lemanski 9, Jo Raflo 8, Hailey Kellogg 4, Trinity Epps 4
COS: Alexis Warren 15, Sydney Turner 13, Ilah Javellana 10, Isabel Tillet 2, Kaelin Smith 2
3 pointers: OP: Harju 4, Raflo 2, Scarborough 2; COS: Javellana 1