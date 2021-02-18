Cosby girls fall to Osbourn Park in state semis

A late scramble from Cosby wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead from Osbourn Park, sending the visitors from Manassas to the Class 6 state final with a 48-42 win on Wednesday night.

The Titans (7-2) came out of the gates firing in a high-scoring first period. Reliable post player Alexis Warren was in usual form, forcing fouls from the Yellow Jackets (14-1). Four of her six points in the opening frame came from the charity stripe.

But after Cosby claimed a 14-12 first quarter lead, Osbourn Park slowed the game, winning the second quarter 6-4.

Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly said given her roster, it was a necessity for her team to focus on dictating the pace in their end.

“Our best chance at winning is defending,” Kelly said. “… Giving up 14 in the first quarter is not very typical of us, so we cut down on scoring and focus on the defensive end and understanding ball pressure.”

While Cosby’s zone kept its opponents from getting too much penetration in the paint, Osbourn Park had enough shooting power to chip away at the Titans' third quarter lead, ultimately turning the game in its favor with a 7-2 run.