Cosby golf claims Region 6A title behind Shingleton, Acree, Swisher, Boyd, Hollberg

Cole Shingleton shot a 72 at Monday's Region 6A golf meet at The Waterfront Country Club along the shore of Smith Mountain Lake to earn medalist honors and help Cosby win a team championship with a collective score of 306, 9 strokes ahead of second-place Kellam (Virginia Beach).

A returning first team All-Metro honoree, Shingleton shot a 71 on the same course last year to earn region medalist honors before finishing tied for eighth in the VHSL Class 6 tournament.

"He's just a really steady, solid player," Titans fifth-year coach Marc Berge said of Shingleton.

Sophomore Lilly Hollberg was the lowest scoring female competitor at the region meet for the second year in a row, she shot an 80 and Berge called her "an extremely consistent golfer."

"She misses maybe one fairway a year," Berge said with a chuckle. "She's just rock solid from tee to green. If she starts putting well, who knows what she can do."

In addition to Shingleton, a strong Titans junior class includes Sean Acree (77), Stone Swisher (78) and Dylan Taylor (93). Sophomore Caden Boyd rounded out Cosby's top four scorers Monday with a 79.

"All the kids are so consistent," Berge said. "We're very deep."

The Titans only have one senior in addition to eight sophomores and five juniors, so Berge is excited for what the future holds. Cosby knew it had the team title wrapped up Monday by the time its fourth player finished their round, but Berge said none of his players felt like they played their best individually.

"They were kind of humbled," Berge said. "Their expectations are quite high. They're hard to read as far as when they're playing because you'd think they weren't playing well but then they come in with a good number."

The Class 6 tournament is Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Langley High (McLean) has captured most of the the Class 6 titles over the past decade. But Berge said, if his group putts well, they should be in with a real chance to bring a state championship back to Chesterfield.

"I could see us winning it if they get hot, because they hit the ball so well," Berge said, adding that his Titans' biggest asset is their chemistry off the course as a tight-knit group.

"As long as they stay away from penalty strokes, they'll be in really good shape."

James River placed fourth at the Region 6A meet behind low scorer Will Boswell (78). Manchester finished fifth with a 358, the Lancers were led by Ivan Chan and Niki Chan, who both shot 82.