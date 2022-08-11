Cosby soccer's Osei to play for Jamaican National Team

Former Cosby soccer standout Damani Osei, a first team All-Metro honoree in 2018 who led the Titans to a state title, was recently called up to the Jamaican National Team for the Austria Mini Tournament August 20-26.

Osei led Cosby with 10 goals and 10 assists his senior year. Now a standout in the West Coast Conference at Santa Clara University, the Richmond United Academy product has trained with the Richmond Kickers.

Titans coach Mike Anderson said Osei, who played various positions over his time at Cosby from the front line to his current left back position, has kept in touch with the program since leaving for college.

"Damani was a wonderful player for us, a great teammate, and a loyal supporter of Cosby soccer," Anderson said.

"He was a special player who could do things tactically and technically that made it very difficult on opponents."

Even as a defender, Osei proved a formidable attacking presence for Cosby, and Anderson said his staff formulated game plans centered on maximizing his skill set. Osei was on Wednesday named a preseason All-West Coast Conference pick for the reigning conference champion Broncos.

"We are very proud of him at Cosby, and we have enjoyed following his rise up the ranks all the way to a full international player," Anderson said.