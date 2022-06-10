Cosby softball claws back from deficit to reach Class 6 state title game, with 4-3 win over McLean

ALDIE — Cosby softball coach Ray Jeter said his team wasn’t nervous after going down two runs early in Friday's Class 6 state semifinal against McLean.

And the Titans, in turn, kept their composure and crawled back for a one-run, 4-3 victory at John Champe High School.

“We’ve played from behind before,” Jeter said. “A lot of composure there.”

Freshman pitcher Kam Brown had a slow start in the circle, walking the leadoff batter and allowing an RBI double to center field in the top of the first inning. The second inning didn’t get any better for Brown, giving up consecutive singles before throwing a wild pitch that allowed the Highlander to score from third base.

“Kam stuck it out,” Jeter said. “She didn’t have her best stuff in the beginning but she got strong.”

Brown and the rest of the defense turned up the intensity after the second inning, not allowing another run until the seventh inning and giving the offense plenty of time to try and figure out the Highlanders pitcher.

Cosby sophomore shortstop Ellis Talley turned the game on its head in the fifth inning, smacking a three-run home run well over the center-field fence to give Cosby a 3-2 lead.

“It was about keeping them grounded because they were really on top of the world after that,” Jeter said.

The momentum carried on to defense, forcing a three-up, three-down inning for the McLean offense in the top of the sixth inning.

The Titans' fourth run came following a wild pitch that allowed sophomore outfielder Bella Tortoriello to steal home. The Highlanders pulled a run back in the top of the seventh inning after Brown gave up a RBI double to center fielder, but Brown shut the door with the next at-bat, forcing a fly out for the final out.