Cosby softball keeps unbeaten season rolling with 10-0 win over Powhatan

Up 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth at home against Powhatan on Thursday afternoon, the unbeaten Cosby softball team didn’t let up.

“I believe in you 11,” one Titan shouted as No. 11, senior Lauryn Richardson, stepped to the plate with a runner on third base.

Richardson hit a sharp grounder to third. She was thrown out at first, but the run scored, and the Cosby dugout erupted. The Titans (9-0) cruised to a 10-0 victory, but the energy they displayed late in a lopsided contest is indicative of a team on a mission.

“We definitely want to win because we lost our season last year and were really close (to a state title) my sophomore year,” said senior pitcher Taylor Norton, who was in the circle for Cosby softball’s last loss, a 1-0, 17-inning defeat to South County in the 2019 Class 6 state championship.

“Losing our season is what’s pushing us really hard, that’s a chance we didn’t get to have. This is our last chance, so we’re going all out.”

Cosby totaled 13 hits in the game, but many were infield grounders they hustled to beat out. Titans coach Ray Jeter said that hustling down the line was a point of emphasis in the pregame huddle, and something his team prides itself on.