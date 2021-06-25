Cosby softball's storybook rematch highlights six local teams vying for state titles Saturday

On June 14, 2019, Cosby and South County arrived at RF&P Park in Glen Allen planning to play seven innings to decide the Class 6 softball state championship.
But after Titans hurler Taylor Norton and Stallions ace Cara Martin, both sophomores at the time, traded zeroes for 16 innings, it became clear that one game wasn't enough to separate the sides.
South County (Fairfax) won 1-0 in 17 innings that day. More than two years, a pandemic and a lost season later, Norton and Martin, now seniors, are back to lock horns once again, this time at Cosby at 1 p.m.
Titans coach Ray Jeter smiled expectantly when asked if he'd looked at the other side of the bracket after Cosby beat Osbourn Park (Manassas) 7-0 Wednesday to advance to the final. At the time, South County's semifinal game was in progress.
"Good luck to them tonight," he said. "It's going to be a great game, whoever it is. It's going to be good softball, high quality, both teams are going to be able to put a pitcher on the mound that is quality and going to the next level. Both teams will play defense, put the ball in play. It's going to be fun."
In addition to Norton, the Titans are led by first baseman Brooke Tortoriello (.442 BA), second baseman and UNC-Wilmington recruit Lauryn Richardson (.359, 13 RBIs), catcher and field general Leah Butts, and outfielders Cyann McDaniel and Laurenne Gallagher. All are seniors.
The Titans are one of six local teams vying for state titles Saturday. Here's a rundown of all the other finalists across the greater Richmond area.
Douglas Freeman lacrosse
The Mavericks boys (11-1) and girls (11-1) were dominant all season and in their state semifinal appearances. The Freeman girls beat Region D champion Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 13-8 to reach the Class 5 final, and the boys downed Region C runner-up Freedom (South Riding) 18-6.
Freeman's boys will play for the Class 5 title at Region C winner Riverside (Leesburg) at noon. The Mavericks girls will host Riverside, also at noon.
In attack, the boys are led by captain Matt McCabe (35 goals, 44 assists in 10 regular-season games) and Dell Vidunas (36 goals, 16 assists through 11 games). Midfielder and captain Gavin Jones set a school record for goals in a season with 48, and faceoff specialist Charlie Martin controls possession with a 73% win rate. Defender Drew Bryner and goalie Seth Holtz (48% on saves, six goals allowed per game) lead the back end.
The Mavericks girls are captained by All-American Duke commit Kerry Nease in the midfield. Fellow midfielder Grace Moore has dominated the draw circle all year. Attacker Lucy Larkin is the fastest player on the team and has been critical in big games. Senior captains Margaux Schimick and Meredith Paul headline the defense.
Hanover baseball
Playing exclusively within the county, the Hawks went 13-2 and will play at Region C champion Broad Run (Ashburn) at 3 p.m. for the Class 4 title. Hanover routed Region A winner Menchville (Newport News) 10-0 in the semifinal.
Through the regular season, pitcher Levi Huesman, the son of Richmond football coach Russ Huesman and a junior Coastal Carolina commit, had a 1.10 ERA with 56 strikeouts through 30 innings. He did not pitch in the state semifinal, and is expected to toe the rubber for the Hawks on Saturday.
Catcher Cannon Peebles, an Old Dominion recruit, hit .500 with four home runs and 26 RBIs. Second baseman Seth Keller, another future Monarch, hit .375 with 20 RBIs. And pitcher Caden Plummer did not allow a run in 14 innings while striking out 24 hitters.
Hanover softball
Also against county-only competition, the Hawks (16-0) breezed to an unbeaten season aside from two one-run victories over Atlee.
Sophomore pitcher Julia Cuozzo missed the first four games, and has been dominant since, allowing one earned run over eight games with 62 strikeouts. She also hit .412 with two home runs.
Senior shortstop Julia Mardigian had go-ahead or game-tying hits in six games, she hit .421 with 12 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Mardigian also only made one error in 26 chances at short, and is set to play at Lenoir-Rhyne University (North Carolina). Junior outfielder Reagan Hill, a Randolph-Macon recruit, has been a force at the plate. In the regular season, she hit .429 with four home runs, eight doubles, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored while playing errorless defense.
Hanover will host Region D champion Amherst County at 6 p.m. for the Class 4 crown.
New Kent softball
Led by senior ace Gracie Ellis, the Trojans (14-1) will host Region C champion Rustburg (Campbell County) for the Class 3 title at 3 p.m.
Through 11 regular-season games, Ellis had struck out 140 hitters, posted a 0.56 ERA and tossed a perfect game against Lafayette. Her catcher, Jessica Taggart, calls the pitches and was leading the team with 20 hits while batting .541. Outfielder and team captain McKenna Mueller is committed to play softball at Bridgewater, and fellow outfielder Norah Murray was leading the team with 16 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
New Kent beat Region B winner Skyline (Front Royal) 7-0 in the semifinal, and Rustburg downed Region D champion Lord Botetourt (Daleville) 4-0 on the other side of the bracket.
