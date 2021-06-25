Cosby softball's storybook rematch highlights six local teams vying for state titles Saturday

On June 14, 2019, Cosby and South County arrived at RF&P Park in Glen Allen planning to play seven innings to decide the Class 6 softball state championship.

But after Titans hurler Taylor Norton and Stallions ace Cara Martin, both sophomores at the time, traded zeroes for 16 innings, it became clear that one game wasn't enough to separate the sides.

South County (Fairfax) won 1-0 in 17 innings that day. More than two years, a pandemic and a lost season later, Norton and Martin, now seniors, are back to lock horns once again, this time at Cosby at 1 p.m.

Titans coach Ray Jeter smiled expectantly when asked if he'd looked at the other side of the bracket after Cosby beat Osbourn Park (Manassas) 7-0 Wednesday to advance to the final. At the time, South County's semifinal game was in progress.

"Good luck to them tonight," he said. "It's going to be a great game, whoever it is. It's going to be good softball, high quality, both teams are going to be able to put a pitcher on the mound that is quality and going to the next level. Both teams will play defense, put the ball in play. It's going to be fun."