Cosby sweeps Region 6A boys and girls singles and doubles tennis titles

Guaranteed boys and girls singles champs in the Class 6, Region A tennis championships at Kellam High in Virginia Beach on Monday, Cosby made it a sweep in doubles.

In an all-Cosby boys final, Connor Johnson beat Casey Coffee 7-6 (4), 6-4. Johnson advanced with 6-0, 6-0 and 7-6 (4), 6-2 victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals during the weekend. Coffee got the championship match with 6-0, 6-0 and 7-6 (4), 6-3 victories.

In an all-Cosby girls final, Katelyn Hubbard beat Hayley Glen 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Hubbard moved into the final after losing only five games in three victories. Glen lost only two games in three victories.

Johnson and Coffee teamed to take the doubles title, winning 6-2, 6-3. Hubbard and Glen won their doubles match 6-0, 6-2.