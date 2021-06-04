Cosby tennis sweeps Region 6A titles

Cosby’s girls and boys tennis teams won Region 6A titles on Friday with 5-0 victories over Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach).

The region championship is the third in a row for Cosby’s girls, and the fourth in program history. The sophomore-laden Titans are 12-0 and have dropped just one game all season, that came against Clover Hill’s Sia Chaudry.

Hayley Glen, Renee Kozlowski, Meghan Moore, Ellie Key and Sadie Dean dropped a collective total of six points against Ocean Lakes, and No. 1 Katelyn Hubbard’s match was stopped after Hubbard took the first set 6-3.

The Titans advance to the state semifinals, and will host Patriot on Tuesday at noon.

The Cosby boys, also 12-0, showed off their depth as well, winning lines two through six before the No. 1 singles match finished. Casey Coffey, Josh Laramore and Tanner Allison dropped a total of three points between them. Cosby will host 6B champion John Champe in the state semis, also scheduled for Tuesday at noon.