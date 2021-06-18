Cosby Titans take trophy in titanic battle, beating Kellam 2-0 in region girls soccer final

You will excuse Cosby girls soccer if the team's immediate postgame celebration wasn’t the most exuberant ever. The squad wisely spent every ounce of effort and energy on the pitch, winning a highly physical battle against the Kellam Knights 2-0 Friday to stay unbeaten and claim the Class 6, Region A girls soccer title.
The match was filled with skirmishes and collisions. It was not for the faint of heart. But Cosby (13-0), after watching Kellam control much of the tempo in the first half, turned the tables in the second half.
“We knew they would be good, obviously,” Cosby coach Jay Howell said. “We figured if we played the way we normally play, we figured everything would work out well, and it did.”
The two Titan tallies, both in the second half, were scored by taking advantage of second opportunities. After a leaping save from Kellam goalkeeper Abigail Eagan on a shot from Becca Neal two minutes in, the Titans earned a corner.
Mackenzie Burleson launched an excellent kick, and it was Madelene Greene’s turn to go to work.
“I ran to the back post and went all in, I guess,” Greene said of the score. “It went in, then it looked like it bounced out, so I hit it again.”
The first shot sufficed, but the junior midfielder left nothing to chance, giving the Titans a 1-0 advantage in the 43rd minute.
While Cosby continued to tilt the field offensively, there were several periods where the Knights find their rhythm. In the 48th minute, a free kick from 35 yards dropped near the top right corner. But Cosby goalkeeper Brooke Banazek was ready, securing the ball as well as securing the lead.
The Knights’ best hope to tie the match came 17 minutes later, when a corner kick was sent past the net before a pass back to the other side of the net gave Kellam an open header. But the shot sailed too high. It was time for another Cosby push.
After a Cosby corner was grabbed by Eagan, Bella Eccelston found herself with the ball following a quick turnover. She fell, got up and still had a chance to send the ball off her left foot and into the net for the insurance goal.
“I had a shot, then I fell. It was like a weak shot,” Eccelston said. “I got back up and finally finished the second shot. I knew I had to finish it. I was right in front of the goal.”
Eccelston’s goal in the 67th minute gave the Cosby defense a little room to breathe. The unit didn’t, however, change its mindset, making Kellam earn every yard in the frantic final minutes. The Knights got behind Banazek in the 76th minute, but two Titan defenders clogged the box, pushing the Knights’ final shot at the scoreboard wide left.
It was a sweet feeling to best the defending Class 6, Region A champions and stay undefeated. But one conversation with Greene explains why the Cosby victory celebration, while appreciative, didn’t have top-level gusto.