Cosby Titans take trophy in titanic battle, beating Kellam 2-0 in region girls soccer final

While Cosby continued to tilt the field offensively, there were several periods where the Knights find their rhythm. In the 48th minute, a free kick from 35 yards dropped near the top right corner. But Cosby goalkeeper Brooke Banazek was ready, securing the ball as well as securing the lead.

The Knights’ best hope to tie the match came 17 minutes later, when a corner kick was sent past the net before a pass back to the other side of the net gave Kellam an open header. But the shot sailed too high. It was time for another Cosby push.

After a Cosby corner was grabbed by Eagan, Bella Eccelston found herself with the ball following a quick turnover. She fell, got up and still had a chance to send the ball off her left foot and into the net for the insurance goal.

“I had a shot, then I fell. It was like a weak shot,” Eccelston said. “I got back up and finally finished the second shot. I knew I had to finish it. I was right in front of the goal.”

Eccelston’s goal in the 67th minute gave the Cosby defense a little room to breathe. The unit didn’t, however, change its mindset, making Kellam earn every yard in the frantic final minutes. The Knights got behind Banazek in the 76th minute, but two Titan defenders clogged the box, pushing the Knights’ final shot at the scoreboard wide left.