Cosby, Warren headed back to state tournament after claiming Class 6A title

Alexis Warren tries to add something to her game every year. Still, her main place of work is in the post area, where the Cosby High senior center is quite a force.
That was evident Wednesday as Warren went to work on Kellam, scoring 26 points as the Titans jumped to a big early lead and claimed another Class 6, Region A championship and another trip to the state tournament with a 58-45 victory over the visitors from Virginia Beach.
Cosby will play at home against the Region B champ in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
The 6-foot Warren is efficient inside, draws lots of fouls and can occasionally can move out top and dribble down the lane for a layup. She did that a couple of times — once slicing between defenders — in the fourth quarter to quell Kellam’s comeback attempt.
“I’ve been working on just moving a lot more,’’ she said. “In years before, I only stayed at the post. So this summer I was working on just moving around, cutting, and then just expanding my shot to the 3-point line.”
Warren, who will play next year at UVA Wise, is averaging 22 points and shooting 68%. She was 9 of 9 at the foul line in the first half before finishing with 12 of 14.
“She deserves to be the regional player of the year,” Cosby coach Chris Hartman said. “She’s kind of carried us offensively at times. She’s also a pretty good defender.”
Cosby got off to a really good start. Four quick turnovers by Kellam, a 3-pointer by Isabel Tillet, 6 points from Warren, and a driving basket by Sydney Turner pushed the Titans to an 11-0 lead.
It grew to 18 before Kellam (6-2) whittled it to 34-25 at halftime.
The Knights, making their first regional championship appearance in more than 30 years, didn’t get closer than 7 in the second half. Erin Cason had 16 points.
Tillet had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ilah Javellana added 8 points for Titans (7-1), who were 24 of 32 at the line.
“We have six seniors, which in a year like this, where we’ve had limited practices, canceled practices, shutdowns, having that leadership has been crucial for us,” Hartman said.
“A couple of weeks ago, we weren’t sure we were going to get to this point. We were 1-1, we were shut down for two weeks [because of COVID-19 issues]. They could have easily packed it in and said, ‘Oh well, it’s not our year.’ But they stayed together and kept working and we’ve kind of gotten on a roll here.”
Cosby has been rolling for a while. It won Class 6 state titles in 2014, ’15, ’16 and ’18 and was the runner-up in ’19 under coach Rachel Mead. Hartman took over when she retired two years ago.
The Titans went 16-8 last year.
“I was here for all of the state titles, but to be the head coach now, I know there’s kind of pressure to keep that Cosby tradition going,” he said. “Last year was tough. We never quite reached our full potential. But I’m really glad to get this first one.”
Warren will be making her third trip to the state tournament.
“When I came here, Cosby had the reputation of being a state title team,” Warren said, “and it feels really good that this team this year is holding up to that level.”
Kellam 9 16 9 11 — 45
Cosby 22 12 9 15 — 58
Kellam – Goodwin 4, Obal 8, Ashcraft 4, Dimaggio 2, Brewster 4, Arboneaux 2, Cason 16, Piper 5. Totals 14 16-21 45
Cosby – Tillet 10, Bullock 1, Ellis 4, Warren 26, Parrish 3, Turner 4, Smith 2, Javellana 8. Totals 15 24-32 58.
3-point goals – Kellam: Ashcraft; Cosby: Tillet 2, Ellis, Parrish
