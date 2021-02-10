Cosby, Warren headed back to state tournament after claiming Class 6A title

Alexis Warren tries to add something to her game every year. Still, her main place of work is in the post area, where the Cosby High senior center is quite a force.

That was evident Wednesday as Warren went to work on Kellam, scoring 26 points as the Titans jumped to a big early lead and claimed another Class 6, Region A championship and another trip to the state tournament with a 58-45 victory over the visitors from Virginia Beach.

Cosby will play at home against the Region B champ in Tuesday’s state semifinals.

The 6-foot Warren is efficient inside, draws lots of fouls and can occasionally can move out top and dribble down the lane for a layup. She did that a couple of times — once slicing between defenders — in the fourth quarter to quell Kellam’s comeback attempt.

“I’ve been working on just moving a lot more,’’ she said. “In years before, I only stayed at the post. So this summer I was working on just moving around, cutting, and then just expanding my shot to the 3-point line.”

Warren, who will play next year at UVA Wise, is averaging 22 points and shooting 68%. She was 9 of 9 at the foul line in the first half before finishing with 12 of 14.