Cosby wrestling places second at 6A meet, advances five to states

"For a freshman, he is very determined," Stefanko said. "He's somebody we're hanging our hat on in the coming years. He will be the face of the Cosby program."

Williams, a senior, took care of his opposition in the 113-pound final even quicker than Cramer, securing a pin in just 31 seconds. Williams began wrestling for Stefanko as an eighth grader, and notched his 100th varsity win in his semifinal victory Monday.

Despite a consistently successful career, this is the first tournament Williams has ever won, Stefanko said.

"He's worked hard the last five years, I couldn't be happier for him," Stefanko said. "Finishing runner up so many times, you keep pulling for him, keep pulling for him. And his second-to-last tournament, he ends up pulling it out. Kids like that, in those types of endings, is what keeps me doing it. I enjoy seeing kids put in the work and being able to reap success."

Two other Titan seniors, Carter Lilovich (126 pounds) and Kyree Burch (132) placed third. Stefanko was equally proud of how far they've come over the course of their careers.