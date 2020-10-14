Richmond-area high school football players working with hope of a payoff

Powhatan High football coach Mike Henderson noticed an increase in the number of players showing up for conditioning workouts in September.
Offseason participation during the late summer for the Indians had been OK after the Virginia High School League announced that fall sports, including football, would be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But with the combination of school beginning — students in Powhatan have the option of learning virtually or in a hybrid model — followed by the VHSL officially setting a Feb. 22 target for the start of a six-game season for football, about 20 more varsity and JV players began coming for workouts.
“With the team seeing a date, like this is when it’s go-time … it’s definitely a little more reassurance of, hey, we’ll probably have this season,” said Powhatan offensive lineman Bradey Lindhjem, who was at the summer workouts preparing for his senior season.
Most area schools are holding limited conditioning sessions for their athletes. Restrictions in the state likely will have to change before they can start having normal practices and playing games, but more than halfway through what would have been the football season, players and coaches work however they’re allowed with a date in mind, hoping it will become reality.
“For the players and for everybody, it’s just going to seem more real once it gets here and it actually happens,” Douglas Freeman football coach George Bland said. “We’ve been in this holding pattern for so long now, I think that everybody is just kind of numb to what’s coming down the road until it’s actually real and we actually get the 100% A-OK from the governor, [the VHSL] and the county officials.”
Several football coaches, including Henderson, and activities directors said they expect their participation numbers to be about the same as usual if the season commences. A few football coaches said they expect their numbers to increase.
Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson said just being able to have players together again “meant a lot.”
“It’s just two days a week they get to see each other and kind of be kids in the setting that they’re comfortable with,” said Johnson, whose team has won state championships in four of the past five seasons.
“You could see kind of a weight being lifted off their shoulders just because they can get back to something they consider normal.”
Hermitage activities director Chris Rollison and Cosby activities director Mickey Swartz said they’ve noticed that players and coaches in all sports have been happy just to be back doing something.
“I think we’ve all thought maybe it would start a little slower … just talking to some of the other ADs who have been through the really big numbers of 50 cross country kids or 100 football players,” Rollison said.
“I think they’re excited that there’s the possibility of us being able to play, especially the kids from last spring who have already missed a season. We’re trying to stay positive.”
Rollison said Henrico County schools likely will have higher football numbers on JV teams. Middle school football has been canceled, so eighth-graders are being allowed to play on high school JV teams for this year only.
Bland said Freeman normally has about 75-80 players on the varsity and JV. About 115 signed up before the pandemic hit, and 85-90 have been showing up for workouts. Bland said having more football coaches who are teachers, encouragement among coaches for athletes to play multiple sports, and parents being more comfortable with safety measures in football have helped increase the numbers.
Thomas Jefferson football coach P.J. Adams, whose team is coming off its first regional football title in the 90-plus-year history of the school, said he usually has about 35-40 players (the Vikings don’t have a JV). He expects that number to be around 60 this season.
Manchester football coach Tom Hall, whose team won a state title in 2018, usually has about 135-150 players in the program and expects to have about the same if the season begins. With about 105-115 at workouts, he’s had three groups working on three fields because of distancing measures.
“It’s kind of crazy,” he said. “The cool thing is the majority of our kids, I can tell they’ve been working. … We were really pleased with how the majority of them are looking. Now some of them look like all they’ve been doing is sitting around eating Fruity Pebbles and playing PlayStation, but we’ve got time to change that. That’s the great thing. We have time to develop these young kids.”
Lindhjem and other seniors understandably have been concerned about their final high school seasons. The NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting in Division I until Jan. 1, slowing looks for Lindhjem, a 6-foot-3 280-pounder who has interest from Richmond, VMI and Campbell. His father played at UR from 1991-94.
He occasionally puts together a video of his workouts with a trainer and reaches out to coaches, but he won’t have any game video until February or March. At least that’s the hope.
“It hit hard … not knowing if I was going to have a normal senior season,” he said. “So there was a lot of why did it happen to our grade, until you get to the point that you’ve got to look at it as now we’ve got all this extra time to get ready.”
That’s also the approach of Lindhjem’s Powhatan teammate, junior linebacker Chase Gayness.
“I wouldn’t say it’s much of a silver lining because we had half the season taken away,” he said. “But it’s been good for us to … get stronger and faster.
“I think mentally we need to all be thinking that we have a season so that we prepare for one. If you don’t prepare for the season, you won’t be ready when it comes.”
