Richmond-area high school football players working with hope of a payoff

Powhatan High football coach Mike Henderson noticed an increase in the number of players showing up for conditioning workouts in September.

Offseason participation during the late summer for the Indians had been OK after the Virginia High School League announced that fall sports, including football, would be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the combination of school beginning — students in Powhatan have the option of learning virtually or in a hybrid model — followed by the VHSL officially setting a Feb. 22 target for the start of a six-game season for football, about 20 more varsity and JV players began coming for workouts.

“With the team seeing a date, like this is when it’s go-time … it’s definitely a little more reassurance of, hey, we’ll probably have this season,” said Powhatan offensive lineman Bradey Lindhjem, who was at the summer workouts preparing for his senior season.

Most area schools are holding limited conditioning sessions for their athletes. Restrictions in the state likely will have to change before they can start having normal practices and playing games, but more than halfway through what would have been the football season, players and coaches work however they’re allowed with a date in mind, hoping it will become reality.