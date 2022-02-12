Cosby's 'collective thing' nets 10th win in 12 games

In the first game of the season in late November, the Cosby boys basketball team scored 10 points in the first half against Manchester.

The Titans have had some lean years recently, so you can forgive coach Ron Carr for thinking it might be a long season on the way to the playoffs in February.

Now that February is here …

Cosby is 14-7. The Titans have won six straight games and 10 of their past 12 after pulling away from Midlothian in the fourth quarter for a 55-39 victory at Midlothian on Friday.

“I’ve got a real high-character group of kids,” Carr said. “They work hard, they don’t take days off in practice, and they’ve made some improvement.

“I don’t have a single guy averaging double figures. It’s been kind of a collective thing.”

That was the case again Friday. Cosby got 12 points from Colin Mitchell, 11 from Brayden Simpson, 11 from Omari Thorpe and two momentum-generating 3-pointers from Tony Chau.

Carr has a young team, with five sophomores, six juniors and three senior starters. Play can be not so pretty at times, he said, and turnovers and scoring issues on both sides left Midlothian with a 28-27 lead after three quarters.

Cosby poured in 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Chau, a sophomore guard, made an impact after entering the game with sophomore forward Max Wajciechowski with 33 seconds left in the third quarter to give some starters extended breathers.

“They played real well,” Carr said. “So I left them in.”

Chau navigated pressure from Midlothian. He was confident in the shooting department, too, dropping in back-to-back 3-pointers with a little more than 5 minutes left. Those sparked a 12-0 run that put Cosby ahead 44-30.

"I work hard outside of practice all the time,” Chau said. “I trust myself when I get opportunities like those. I just don’t second-guess myself.”

Thorpe, a sophomore, had 7 of his points in the final period. Mitchell’s passing set up some baskets. Simpson, a heady three-sport player for the Titans, had nine rebounds, leading to some follow shots. He also snuck behind full-court pressure late for layups.

“He’s leading us in rebounding, and he’s not the biggest guy on the floor by any means,” Carr said. “He leads us in charges taken, steals, fouls. He’s a scrapper.”

Midlothian (9-11), which jumped ahead 9-0 and led most of the way until the final quarter, got 13 points from senior Jack Scott and 9 from sophomore Harry Clarke.

Cosby started the season 4-5. That included a 43-38 loss to No. 9 Manchester in the opener.

To start the six-game winning streak, the Titans beat the Lancers 47-46.

“I think that was the one that kind of gave my kids some confidence,” Carr said.

Defense and a deliberate pace at times have been part of the equation as well. Cosby has yielded more than 56 points once (a 76-58 loss to No. 10 James River) in its past 12 games. Opponents have scored 46 or fewer points seven times during that span.

Six teams have scored less than 40 points this season.

“It’s really a family team,” Chau said. “We have a good bond together. ... We’re always picking each other up. I think that’s what got us back in [this] game.”

Cosby 12 7 8 28 -- 55

Midlothian 11 10 7 11 -- 39

Cosby – Chau 6, Thorpe 11, Pulliam 4, Wajciechowski 2, Clarkson 5, Simpson 11, Mitchell 12, Howard 4.

Midlothian – Feldman 4, Reid 2, Clarke 9, Scott 13, Rudd 7, Akoto 4.