Cosby's girls soccer team stays undefeated with 4-0 win over James River

Cosby's girls soccer team elevated its record to 10-0 after a late first half offensive explosion allowed the Titans to comfortably cruise to a 4-0 home win over James River on Thursday night.

The Titans dominated possession to start the game while the Rapids sat back in a defensive formation. Senior midfielder Becca Neal, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a strike on the left side of the field, around 5 yards from the goal box, that managed to find its way to the bottom right side of the goal.

“I think just when we got the space we knew a lot of times we didn’t shoot enough or finish as much as we should,” Neal said. “This time we just took our space like we wanted to.”

Cosby made it two in the 30th minute when junior forward Caitlyn Nottingham ripped a shot from near the midfield line that soared into the upper right corner of the net.

“We work on shooting a lot in practice, which we need to, because before we weren’t finishing,” Nottingham said. “I just saw the goal and had a lot of space and thought I might as well take it.”

Less than 2 minutes later, Cosby stretched the lead to 3-0 with another long distance goal, this time coming from sophomore midfielder McKenzie Shea. After receiving the ball in the left side, Shea crossed in a ball that found the upper right corner of the goal.

“As a wing, you have to make those runs on the outside,” Shea said. “Seimone (Newton) made a really good ball, and I just one-touched it.”

The second half started as a much closer affair with both sides doing well maintaining possession but neither connecting with their forwards in the final third. Freshman defender Abigail Knight, converted the fourth and final goal in the 75th minute, scoring from outside of the goal box.

“Our momentum was up after McKenzie’s goal,” Knight said. “I saw the opportunity and took it.”

Senior midfielder Madelene Greene, showed off her positional versatility starting the match as a forward before finishing the first half as a central midfielder. In the second half she received a healthy dose of minutes as a center back.

This was the second meeting between the teams after Cosby picked up a 2-1 away win on March 22nd.

“We just worked more at playing it simple when we got the ball,” Neal said. “Connecting to feet instead of being nervous and playing it forward.”

Next up, Cosby will host Glen Allen on May 3 at 7 p.m. James River moves to 4-4-1 on the season and hosts Douglas Freeman on May 4 at 7 p.m.