Cosby's Hubbard, Glen win school's first state titles in girls tennis; Deep Run's Wright, Kara win Class 5 championship

Cosby sophomore Katelyn Hubbard won the Class 6 girls tennis singles championship Saturday in Newport News, a day after capturing the doubles title with her teammate, Titans junior Hayley Glen.

The titles are Cosby's first state championships in girls tennis. Hubbard beat South County's Kaitlin Nguyen 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final.

"She has an incredible work ethic and is match tough," Titans coach Chris Hartman said of Hubbard. "She knows how to win the crucial points."

That composure in key moments proved crucial in the doubles final, as Hubbard and Glen battled back from a loss in the first set to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. The Cosby girls lost to Oakton 5-2 in the Class 6 team final on Thursday.

Deep Run's Wright, Kara win Class 5 doubles title

Deep Run senior Olivia Wright teamed up with freshman Rosalyn Kara to take home the Class 5 girls tennis doubles title on Friday in Newport News.

Wright and Kara downed the Region C winners from Rock Ridge in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. A Providence recruit and two-time All-Metro honoree, the doubles title is Wright's third in her time at Deep Run.