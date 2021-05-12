Cosby's Michael Bourne hurdling toward state, national goals

No hurdle seems too big for Cosby’s Michael Bourne these days, certainly not a national title.

Cosby track and field coach Bryan Still says among Bourne’s goals this outdoors season are winning state and national championships in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.

Coming off a third-place finish (7.88) in the 60-meter hurdles in the adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach in February, Bourne posted the state’s fastest outdoor times so far in the 110 hurdles (13.83) and the 300 hurdles (38.40), according to MileStat.com.

The top national mark in the 110 as of now is 13.62.

“He’s clearly one of the top hurdlers in the nation,” Still said. “He’s going to continue to get better.”

Bourne, a senior, has committed to South Florida for track. A top student, he also was accepted to Stanford, Ohio State, Florida, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Kentucky.

Bourne owns a state title in the 55-meter hurdles indoors. He’s the school record-holder in the 55 hurdles, the 110 hurdles, at 200 meters and in the high jump. Still says Bourne is concentrating on hurdling and running during the outdoor season because those are the events he will do in college.