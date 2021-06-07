Cosby's Michael Bourne, St. Catherine's Ellie Horner are the scholar-athletes of the year

“They were teen parents,” he said. “Then my parents divorced. They ended up going back to college shortly after that.

“I was at [my father’s] graduation. … A lot of people don’t have their kids at their graduation. It was very fun to see.”

Bourne, the student of the year at Cosby and the most outstanding senior athlete, tried hurdling in eighth grade and found out he was a natural. An All-Metro pick multiple times, he’s now one of the top high school hurdlers in the country.

He finished third (7.88 seconds) in the 60-meter hurdles in the adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach in February and has the top 110-meter hurdles time in the state (13.83). He owns a state title in the 55-meter hurdles indoors and is the school record-holder in the 55 hurdles, the 110 hurdles, at 200 meters and in the high jump.

A running back/defensive back in football, Bourne got some recruiting interest from Duke and Pittsburgh before deciding he’d have to change his now 6-foot-1, 178-pound frame too much.

He’ll run track at South Florida, where he plans to major in chemistry with a concentration on biochemistry.