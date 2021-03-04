Course conditions this time of year present different approach for high school golfers

For the first time since 1986 Virginia High School League golfers will tee it up and compete in the spring instead of the fall.
High school golf in Virginia began with a fall season in 1951 then shifted to spring in 1964-65. The season was changed to fall again in the early 1980s.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives and sports schedules at every level. Usually the public school golf season is early August to the end of October. This year it is March to late April.
“One noticeable difference for the spring season is the course conditions. There’s less grass, softer greens and colder weather,” said Monacan High senior Quint Dingledine, a second-team All-Metro selection in 2019.
Mills Godwin senior Charlie Kennedy has been a first-team All-Metro member for three years and could become the Eagles’ second four-time pick following on the heels of Mark Lawrence Jr. Kennedy won the Class 5 state championship as a freshman, was All-Metro player of the year as a sophomore and won the Region 5B title for the second time as a junior.
“It’s different playing in 40-degree weather than in the 80s and 90s. It’s hard to practice outdoors this time of year,” Kennedy said.
Dingledine said: “It will be interesting to see how players adjust to these harsher conditions. That being said, I look forward to the challenge.”
And he identifies the most important reason behind the spring season: “I’m grateful I get to have a senior year.”
Spring golf wear
Spring is the usual golf season for the metro area’s private schools. St. Catherine’s coach Janet Phillips, a PGA and LPGA Class A professional who recently retired after co-owning Windy Hill Sports Complex for 32 years, suggests players dress for the weather. Not in shorts on a cold day.
“They have to have better gear. They all should have rain gear, which is a wind stopper. They need waterproof shoes. They need winter gloves like a pair of golf gloves and a hat. They just have to prepare better,” Phillips said. “The kids have to know to add a club per shot because they’re not going to get the roll, especially if the weather is bad. The golf ball is cold. It’s not going to fly as far.”
Deep roster and another champion
The St. Catherine’s roster is 26 deep this year. Phillips says they are going to keep all of them and separate them into two squads.
Tatum Walsh, an 18-year-old senior, is at the top of the ladder. Last July, Walsh (17 at the time) hoisted the winner’s trophy in the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship.
The victory gave St. Catherine’s back-to-back winners in the event. Rory Weinfurther won in 2019 and was named to the All-Metro first team. She is on the University of Richmond roster.
“Tatum (a JMU signee) should be a dominant player and be in position to contend for [VISAA] honors,” said Phillips, who also helps coach St. Gertrude and New Community.
Players to watch
Seven returning players have earned All-Metro honors in the past. In addition to Kennedy and Dingledine, they are Brint Harbison and Trent Sveum (twice each) from Deep Run; Grant Miller of Douglas Freeman; Andrew Wilkinson of Hanover; and Brian Polinchock of Cosby.
Play dates
The VHSL schedule, weather permitting, looks like this: The official start date was March 1. Regional play is April 12-15. Region 4B has such a large field it is conducting North and South qualifiers just to get to the region tournament.
Only one team and three individuals from each class/region will advance to the state tournaments. The boys state tournaments are April 19. The Girls Open is April 26.
Daylight Saving Time arrives March 14. The additional sun time will help everyone.
Deep Run dynasty
Reigning Class 5 state champion Deep Run, led by seniors Harbison and Sveum, could be in the hunt again when Class 5 gathers at Williamsburg National for the state tournament. The Wildcats have won five consecutive state championships and six of the past seven. Senior Kory Hummer is another returning starter. Coach Josh Aldrich says talented ninth- and tenth-graders are in the lineup mix.
Class 5
Douglas Freeman was the 5B region and Class 5 state team runner-up in 2019, and Grant Miller was the individual runner-up. The Mavericks will challenge again behind Miller, fellow junior Luke Bitsko and senior Travis Bott.
Mills Godwin also will be in the chase with Kennedy, senior Carson O’Connor and juniors Will Houtz and Alex Hudak leading a team with more depth. … Matoaca has five starters returning, including senior Justin LaRue, an all-state performer in 2019 and a Longwood signee. Senior Griffin Winn is a talented transfer from the private school ranks.
Manchester returns six of the top seven from last year and none are seniors. Sophomores Ivan Chan and Holding Loving and junior Andrew Schweitzer have experience and take over the leadership roles. … Midlothian senior Esther Choi, the RGA Junior Girls champ in 2018, is one of the region’s top players. She and sophomore Joseph Weinstein are consistently reliable. Overall the Trojans are young.
Jack Miller is the only senior on a junior-laden Atlee team. There is more experience and depth than before. … Seniors Steele Vantre, Tripp Termini and Michael Lindamoon and junior Reid Stowell return from last year’s Glen Allen squad. Freshman Will Hemp could be an impact player. … Clover Hill will rely on a nucleus of five juniors led by Rocco Lobosco, William Maloney and Leyton Tarrh. Nicole Chang provides senior experience.
Highland Springs has five starters returning, including brothers Will (senior) and Bryan McDonough (junior). … J.R. Tucker also features five returning starters led by captain senior Michael Wright. … Prince George is counting on returning senior Konner Eaton, junior Ashley Allen, and three sophomores. … Rookie coach Scott Blundo has three returning starters at Hermitage.
Henrico and Varina are fielding No. 1 players Rod Dickerson (junior) and Caleb Winslow (sophomore), respectively.
Class 4
Monacan and Hanover are two of the favorites for the Region 4B berth in the state tournament that will be played at Glenrochie CC in Abingdon.
Dingledine and senior Brayden Latham lead the way for the Chiefs, who won the region team title in 2019. Andrew Wilkinson, a second-team All-Metro pick in 2019, and fellow seniors Connor Bond and Tanner Yager carry the torch for the Hawks. Wilkinson is the defending region individual champion.
Juniors Daniel Ailor, Keaton Winston and Dillon Baskind make up the nucleus of Patrick Henry’s lineup. … All of Caroline’s starters a year ago are back. Senior Hannah Pettigrew headlines the group.
6A, 3A, 3B, 2A
Cosby and James River will be among the contenders for the 6A state tournament that will be played at Williamsburg National. Cosby has a veteran lineup featuring seniors Brian Polinchock (2018 All-Metro second team) and Christopher Tarczynski and junior Dylan Reasoner. Freshmen Sean Acree, Cole Cottrill and Dylan Taylor could contribute right away. … James River also has a freshman, Patrick Goldman, expected to be an impact player. Juniors Duncan Andres, Zack Wilson and Nick Owen and senior Reed Haske give the Rapids an experienced core.
Hopewell (Region 3A) is improving each year. Seniors Evelyn Hunter and Evan Reber are the top players. … Maggie Walker (Region 3B) sports a young, rebuilding team this year. Junior Cameron Paoloni and sophomore Mary Katherine Topping could be contenders for state bids. … New Kent (3A) has a young team but has potential with four returning starters: Gary Marx, Jake Flippo, Palmer Douglas and Robert Edwards. …King William (2A) is the defending region champion, and the Cavaliers have five starters back: senior Arria Gross, juniors Jonah Ibanez and Michael Knoeller and sophomores Kyla Blanton and Seth Curry.
Private schools
Matches begin at the end of March and culminate May 17 with the VISAA state tournament at Williamsburg National.
Trinity Episcopal coach Andy Bender has reason for high expectations. He has a talented, tournament-tested group featuring two of the top junior players in the area: Garrett Kuhla and Cole Pollard. Jack Hoyle, Grady Williams, Cole Pridgen, Haleigh McPeak and Jack DeBoard round out a lineup capable of posting low scores.
St. Christopher’s players are just as eager to get out and play. The Saints have J.J. Powell, Gibson Bowles, Taylor Jefferson and Wade Jefferson, their top players from a year ago, returning. Powell is the reigning RGA Junior Boys champion.
Seniors George Montague and Hunter Milligan anchor a Collegiate team that also has a solid base of young talent in junior Ian Quindoza and sophomore Hudson Pace.
Steward won the VISAA Division 2 state championship in 2019. Seniors Tyler Ernst and Jack Ludwin are back as are juniors Brad Stanley, Tucker Roberts and Dominic Stansley.
New Community School should be in the VISAA Division 3 race with four starters returning. Adam Morgan and Ben Boggle are class of 2021 and Emery Bray and Wilson McDowell are class of 2022.
Note: Previews based on forms returned to The Times-Dispatch