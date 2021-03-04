Course conditions this time of year present different approach for high school golfers

For the first time since 1986 Virginia High School League golfers will tee it up and compete in the spring instead of the fall.

High school golf in Virginia began with a fall season in 1951 then shifted to spring in 1964-65. The season was changed to fall again in the early 1980s.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives and sports schedules at every level. Usually the public school golf season is early August to the end of October. This year it is March to late April.

“One noticeable difference for the spring season is the course conditions. There’s less grass, softer greens and colder weather,” said Monacan High senior Quint Dingledine, a second-team All-Metro selection in 2019.

Mills Godwin senior Charlie Kennedy has been a first-team All-Metro member for three years and could become the Eagles’ second four-time pick following on the heels of Mark Lawrence Jr. Kennedy won the Class 5 state championship as a freshman, was All-Metro player of the year as a sophomore and won the Region 5B title for the second time as a junior.

“It’s different playing in 40-degree weather than in the 80s and 90s. It’s hard to practice outdoors this time of year,” Kennedy said.