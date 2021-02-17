Cousins Elvin Edmonds IV, James Pelham fuel Hopewell's Class 3 semifinal win, trip to state title game

Edmonds needed 24 points to surpass the mark going into Wednesday’s game. He got that in the fourth quarter.

“He told he was proud of me, and keep working hard,” Edmonds IV said. “I’m just blessed to show what I can do, that all my hard work is paying off.”

Edmonds was coming off a 30-point game against Petersburg in the Region A final. After an overall cold perimeter effort by the Blue Devils against Independence’s zone in the first half, Hopewell kept firing.

They nailed six treys in the third quarter, ballooning a 25-17 lead to 53-35. Hopewell made 12 3-pointers overall.

Independence (12-5) tried a box-and-one against Edmonds at one point, but it didn’t faze him. The school record-holder for made 3-pointers finished with five. Pelham had three and freshman Cameron Mise had two.

While 3-pointers are a big part of Hopewell’s game, so is generating turnovers on defense. Pelham was the ringleader on that front, hawking high-scoring sophomore Wesley Williams in the first half.