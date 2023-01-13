 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert

Cover One Foundation releases applications for inaugural Luke Reid Making a Difference Award

  • 0
CoverOneFoundation.jpg

Left to right: Cover One's Bryan Miltenberger, Randy Blanchetti, Marty Mallory, Rob Reid and Steve O'Donnell. 

 Courtesy of Cover One Foundation

General Assembly begins session; new apartment community in Highland Park; Virginia State hosts entrepreneur summit.

The Cover One Foundation on Monday released applications for its inaugural Luke Reid Making a Difference Award, a $7,500 grant for one female sport coach and one male sport coach in the greater Richmond area. 

Cover One is a local nonprofit that provides financial and human resources to underserved organizations and individuals in Central Virginia involved in athletics. 

The organization in September announced the award, named after Luke Reid Jr., the father of co-founder Rob Reid. 

Cover One emailed applications to athletic directors, who can nominate coaches through Feb. 15.

The application asks for coaching history and details such as personal motivation, influences and experiences, in addition to a description of what the $7,500 would do for that coach's program. 

Cover One hopes to unveil the winners in early April. The organization will factor in a need-based criteria to its selection process, made by a five-person board. The winning coaches will receive commemorative plaques in addition to the funds. 

People are also reading…

"We honor and appreciate every single coach out there," Rob Reid said.

"It's all about them believing in the power of sports and what it does to positively affect student-athletes, and what it can do for them as they grow -- loyalty, teamwork, dedication, hard work.

"This award is to celebrate the coaches that really stand out, that are really making an impact in the community."

Zach Joachim (804) 649-6555

zjoachim@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News