COVID concerns force postponement of high school opener between Hopewell and Varina

Friday night's high school football game between Hopewell and Varina has been postponed after a number of Hopewell players went into quarantine this afternoon.

The game was one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the opening weekend of prep games.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. All tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Hopewell's school district wrote in a tweet: "We are disappointed to announce that due to a large number of varsity players having to quarantine as of 1:00 pm today (Friday), we are postponing tonight's game against the Varina Blue Devils.

"We are very thankful for the cooperation of the Henrico School Board Office and the Varina High School Administration and Athletic Staff. We look forward to the game on the 7th!"