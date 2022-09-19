Cross country gets a night under the lights at RVA Relays

It was a night under the lights for hundreds of high school runners Saturday at the RVA Relays.

The cross country festival brings schools from across the state to a unique season opener just outside of Richmond. Complete with flood lights, glow stick wielding volunteers, and food trucks, Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville transforms into a venue more similar to a stadium than the county park it is during the day.

In one of the featured events, the women's A relays, Deep Run defended its title in the women’s 12 km, holding off a late charge from Western Albemarle and hosting Atlee. In a back-and-forth affair, Deep Run weathered a final-lap charge from Western Albemarle, which overtook the Raiders with around four kilometers to go.

“I was much more energetic than last year; one more year away from COVID means more people and more energy,” said junior Julia Fabiato, and the team's first leg. “Last year’s seniors were the backbone of our team. They really brought up our level and we felt that we owed this to them.”

Deep Run’s winning relay team was Fabiato, Sidney Walters, Payton Walker, Hazel Wells, and Ellen Joy Jacobs.

On the men’s side, Patriot High took a commanding last-leg victory in the featured division. The Northern Virginia school’s winning relay team was upperclassmen James Filmore, Jacob Casey, Conner Utter, Carlos Garcia and Patrick Lowry.

“I did it with a stomach bug; I’ve had it today and I haven't recovered but I had to do it for the team,” senior Patrick Lowry said as he huddled with his four teammates, hugging and hooting with their teammates who ran the earlier, lower category races. “I got handed the baton with the leading kid right in front of me and one lap to go. I just knew I had to hunt him down — to hawk him — and I did. I came in with a predator mentality and I killed it. We killed it.”

For all the teams at the race, the RVA Relays play a key role in setting the tone for the rest of the year. After the months of summer training at home and in organized team practices, the fall cross country season is relentless. Nonetheless, the races will be as individuals, two times the distance and in the light. For every runner, regardless of team, the night seemed to hold some significance given the camaraderie it fosters.

"It was just fun,” said Yaphat Yacob, a sophomore from Gainesville High School. “With a team event it can definitely play with your head a bit. If the person giving you the stick comes in slow or has a bad day, it can take you out of it. It's never good going into a race feeling like you are already defeated. But if you do feel like you're in a good spot it definitely helps.”

Even as the night was wrapping up and the line of yellow school buses stretched down the park’s driveway, Neil Mathews, the race director, was still in constant motion. Between race duties and team duties, Mathews, also the Atlee coach, had only a minute to reflect on the day that had been. Yet, even deep into the night, Mathews walked with a bounce.