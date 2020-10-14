Cousins Lindsey Hester, Caroline Bowe won't be far away when they run in college

Running accolades run in the family for Lindsey Hester and Caroline Bowe.

The cousins and All-Metro honorees recently announced their commitments to run at in-state schools. Hester, a senior at James River and 2019 first team all-state honoree for cross country, has committed to James Madison. Bowe, a Class 5 state champion at Midlothian in the 1,000-meter run, will attend Virginia.

Hester said the two are "basically sisters" and have raced together since they were children. They got on FaceTime together after making their college decisions.

"It was just so much joy," Hester said of the call. "It was basically just full of screams and excitement, it was so much fun."

Hester is a three-time All-Metro honoree: She made the first team in 2018 and 2019 for cross country, and in 2018 for outdoor track and field. A distance runner, she specializes in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs. Her 3,200 personal record is 11:11. In the 1,600, it's 5:18.

Hester called the JMU community "uplifting" and said she never really considered another school. She made an unofficial visit to Harrisonburg prior to the pandemic, met the Dukes coaching staff and decided that was where she was supposed to be.