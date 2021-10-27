Crowd forms for playoff spots in Region 4B football

With two weeks left in the regular season in football, the push for Region 4B’s final few playoff spots has become like someone trying to wedge a size 12 foot into a size 8 shoe.

Eight of the 17 teams in the region make the playoffs based on the Virginia High School League rating scale, which awards points for winning or losing based on classification plus giving rider points for each game an opponent wins. The rating is determined by taking points and dividing by the number of games played.

Dinwiddie (6-0, 30.00 rating), King George (7-0, 28.86) and Varina (7-0, 28.57) are battling for the top seed. Also pretty much secure are No. 4 Matoaca (7-1, 27.75) and No. 5 Patrick Henry (6-2, 25.00).

Trying to grab the other three spots are No. 6 Chancellor (23.80), No. 7 Powhatan (22.88), No. 8 Spotsylvania (22.63), No. 9 Atlee (22.50), No. 10 Monacan (21.75), No. 11 Hanover (21.71) and maybe No. 12 Courtland (20.71).

Powhatan (5-3) has games scheduled against Midlothian (7-0) and Cosby (2-6). Atlee (5-3) has Highland Springs (6-2) and squares off with Hanover (3-4). Monacan (4-4) has Clover Hill (2-6) and Manchester (5-2). In addition to Atlee, Hanover has Henrico (2-7).

In Region 5C, the fights are for the top seed and the last of the eight spots.