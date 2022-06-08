Cuozzo shuts down Grafton as Hanover softball advances to state semifinals

When it was mentioned to Julia Cuozzo after Tuesday evening’s Class 4 quarterfinal softball game that she has no expression on her face when she pitches, the Hanover High School junior right-hander earnestly said, “Oh, thanks.”

A stone-cold countenance, Cuozzo said, is essential to her style.

“That’s good,” the 17-year-old continued, “because that’s the goal: not to show any emotion. I just try to show no emotion at all so [the batters] don’t think anything. If I look upset, then they get more confidence. No emotion means no confidence for them.”

On Tuesday, it also meant almost no hits.

Cuozzo, who has committed to play at Virginia, gave up only three while striking out nine to lead the host Hawks to a 7-1 win over Grafton and advance to the state semifinals, where they’ll face Halifax County on Friday at 1 p.m. at Riverbend High School.

“She’s a very quiet kid to begin with — and she likes to make very subtle jokes and comments,” Hanover coach Tommy Evans said of Cuozzo. “But when she’s in that circle, she’s all business. And if you look at a lot of your better pitchers, whether it’s baseball or softball, when they’re on the mound or in the circle — one of my old coaches used the term stoic. Just having a stoic approach. No emotion. … I think that really helps her out. It keeps her calm when they start hitting the ball around a little bit. It keeps her in the game and stay focused.”

The dropball-specializing Cuozzo tossed six innings, retiring the first six batters almost all by herself, striking out three, fielding two groundballs and picking off a line-shot. Grafton’s only run came on a sixth-inning home run by Nikki Gibson. The Clippers (12-5) had only five baserunners for the game. Only two of them got past second base.

“She normally likes her dropball,” Hanover right fielder Emma Slutzah said of the 5-foot-11 Cuozzo, “and her fastball naturally drops, and I think she used it well tonight, and she did great.”

Slutzah helped. The sophomore gave Hanover (20-1) a 1-0 lead in the first inning when she hit her third home run of the season. Batting second, Slutzah had two strikes and did the best she could with a change-up.

“I knew I had to attack the next pitch, and it was a change-up,” said Slutzah, whose other home runs have come on fastballs, although she’s done some work on hitting off-speed pitches. “I had to wait on it and explode from there. [A change-up is] definitely not my first option, but I knew I had to battle at the plate, so I had to swing at it.”

Slutzah finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Left fielder Reagan Hill also went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Hawks. The rec spec-wearing senior had an RBI single in a four-run third inning to help Hanover go up 5-0 and an RBI double in the fifth to make it 7-0.

“I think we had really good energy and we’ve been trying to preach that all season,” said Hill, who will play at Randolph-Macon next year. “If we come out with good energy, we can take it to anybody. We hit the ball really well tonight. I was proud of everybody for that.”

Catcher Jenna Currie, a senior who has committed to Saint Joseph’s, went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for Hanover. Right-hander Lilly Parrish struck out the side to close the game.

“We’ve said all year that this is a different group. They’re very loose and laid back,” Evans said of his team. “I’ve always said: The girls have to feel good to play good. … We’ve had to have conversations with them — like too much is too much. There’s a time and a place. So they’ll dance around to their music when it’s being played and they joke around with the coaches and what-not, but they know when it’s time to hunker down and get serious.”

Grafton 000 001 0 — 1 3 2

Hanover 104 020 x — 7 10 0