Curt Kassab, who built several top programs in the area, steps down as boys basketball coach at Steward

Curt Kassab was hoping to coach the Steward boys basketball team for another season. But with his 90-year-old father experiencing health issues in Florida, Kassab has stepped down to be with his dad and his family, ending a highly successful run as the architect of several of the area’s top high school programs.

Kassab’s family moved to Bradenton, Fla., during the summer. He stayed in Richmond but traveled to Bradenton when he could.

“I need to be there for my dad and my family,” he said.

Kassab built prominent programs with the Atlee girls, the Deep Run boys and the Steward boys. He also served as the associate head coach with the VCU women’s program from 2007-10.

At schools without long basketball traditions, Kassab said he often heard his programs wouldn’t be able to win consistently.

Atlee’s girls were 174-33 during his tenure from 2000-07. The 2003 squad went 30-0 while winning the Group AAA state title.

Kassab coached the Deep Run boys team to a 104-41 mark from 2010-16. The 2015-16 team won 23 games, the most in school history, and went to the state quarterfinals for the first time.

He resigned after that season to spend more time with his family, then returned in 2017 to take over Steward. The Spartans went 102-31 overall and finished this season 28-3, the top win total for the program.

“I take a lot of pride in … that wherever I went the kids were great kids and they bought into our system and the hard work in the offseason,” Kassab said. “We just tried to outwork everybody that we competed against. … We developed kids in the offseason. I had great people around me coaching with me.”

Steward athletic director Bruce Secrest, a longtime coach and AD, called Kassab “the best in the business.”

“I say that for several reasons,” Secrest said. “One, because of the way he loves the kids. He holds them accountable. He runs a tight ship. He works tirelessly. He’s just an unbelievable worker. He works with them basically year-round, and he’ll do anything in the world for them.

“Then if you watch him at practice, man, he is a great teacher of the game. His practices are by the second. … He is prepared like nobody else. He watches film over and over and over and over. … He not only knows what [opponents are] going to do, he’ll know what their calls are.

“He just has a great feel for the game. He has a great rapport with the kids, getting the best from them. He just does it the right way. I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for our program and for our school and for our boys and their families.”

Secrest said the school has started a search for a new coach.

Kassab, an all-conference point guard in high school in Pennsylvania who played at York College, was the girls coach at Hollidaysburg-Area High in Pennsylvania from 1993-99 before moving to Richmond. He has an overall record of 467-152.

“I hope that I made a difference not only as a basketball coach but in kids’ lives,” he said. “Building relationships over a lifetime is something that’s really important to me.”