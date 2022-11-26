Dalton leads Dinwiddie to comeback, OT win over King George in Region 4B championship

The emotion etched across the faces and pouring through the words of Dinwiddie head coach Billy Mills and sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton spoke volumes.

"He told me, he told me that we was gonna be here, that we're going to keep going," said a breathless Dalton, speaking as the sun dipped below the tree line and the stadium slowly emptied following his homestanding Generals' heart-stopping 47-41, overtime victory over King George in Saturday's Region 4B championship.

"He told me to never quit, he guided me. That's my coach, that will forever be my coach right there, I love that man."

Dalton rumbled 27 times for 275 yards and four touchdowns, including a 93-yard explosion to the house in the third quarter that regained the lead for his Generals after the Foxes scored 27 unanswered to build a 33-20 lead, and the game-winner from 4 yards out in OT.

The dynamic signal caller, surely on the short list for myriad statewide, regional and local honors, shared a long, close embrace with Mills, the coach on the verge of tears while hugging his players and articulating what they mean to him.

"I'm just so proud of these guys. My biggest fear was not being able to coach them another week," said Mills, gazing toward his joyous Generals.

"I just love these kids. They bring so much to every day and have been since January. I don't have words, I'm just blessed."

Cowbells thundered, drums rolled and bands blared throughout the back-and-forth, high-flying contest. A couple hundred blue-and-gold clad King George (12-1) supporters made their voices heard, particularly during the Foxes' roaring comeback after the Generals jumped out to a 20-6 lead.

But at least 1,500 members of Navy Nation, Dinwiddie's intensely devoted fandom, yelled their voices horse from start to finish, exploding in unison with the Generals' cannon every time Dalton and Co. found the end zone.

"That's the best $8 I've ever spent," proclaimed a laughing group of navy-clad fans as they walked out of the stadium, recounting sequences at the end of regulation and OT.

Dinwiddie junior running back Raphael Tucker (12 carries, 115 yards) kicked off the scoring with a 61-yard touchdown run down the left sideline on the game's third drive.

Dalton added a 51-yard score on a burst up the middle late in the first period, then Chris Drumgoole took an inside handoff on a pretty misdirection play 40 yards to paydirt to help the Generals build a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter.

Then the Foxes flipped the script, reeling off 27 unanswered points between the latter half of the second quarter and first half of the third on the strength of a formidable passing attack directed by tough-nosed senior quarterback Zach Ferguson (15-of-34 passing for 216 yards and four TDs).

Junior receiver and top recruit Chanz Wiggins seemed unguardable at times, he finished with nine catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Mekhai White, another wideout with Power Five offers, hauled in five balls for 98 yards and a score.

Dinwiddie senior defensive back Quentin Mankin, a talisman for the Generals defense all year, said limiting the Foxes' passing attack was a collective effort.

"Those guys are talented, they're going to be playing on Saturdays, maybe Sundays," Mankin said of the Foxes' receiving duo.

"But we were composed and built for these things. ... We're brothers, we spent all offseason together, 11 months of this. Summers, all day, 6 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.). We're family."

The tide turned back to a navy hue when Dalton carried in from 18 yards out to make it 33-27 and cap a 61-yard, 11-play drive with 5:31 to go in the third.

"We always bounce (back)," Dalton said when asked what went through his head down 13 points in the third quarter. "That's why Dinwiddie's here right now."

His Generals regained the lead at 34-33 when Dalton exploded 93 yards down the right sideline for a score with 1:14 still left in the third quarter. Ferguson and Wiggins answered with a 34-yard connection over the middle to put King George back on top early in the fourth.

But linebackers Se'Von McDowell and Trey McBride and defensive backs Adrian Parson and Howard Spencer made key plays down the stretch to help their Generals defense get some vital stops. And Dalton connected with Drumgoole for a 25-yard pitch-and-catch to the end zone to make it 41-41 with 1:03 left in regulation.

Dinwiddie's special teams unit came up big with a blocked field goal on King George's first possession of OT, and Dalton did the rest two plays later to send his Generals to the state semis and the stadium into hysterics.

The region title is Dinwiddie's first since 2016 and seventh overall. The Generals (13-0) have won one state championship (2013) and were the runners-up in 2016. Dinwiddie will host Region 4A winner Warwick (12-1) next Saturday in the Class 4 semifinals.

Dalton insisted that, however momentous Saturday's win proved, his Generals aren't done yet.

"We will never quit, I promise you, until December 10 (state championship Saturday) we will never quit," Dalton said, holding his hand out, looking down at his ring finger as his teammates behind him carried the region title trophy to their locker room.

"You will see us with a ring on our fingers, I can promise you that."

King George 6 14 13 8 0 - 41

Dinwiddie 13 7 14 7 6 - 47

Din - Tucker 61 run (kick failed)

KG - Wiggins 9 pass from Ferguson (kick failed)

Din - Dalton 51 run (Van Meter kick)

Din - Drumgoole 40 run (Van Meter kick)

KG - Wiggins 42 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick)

KG - White 29 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick)

KG - Woolfolk 94 run (kick failed)

KG - Ferguson 1 run (Lipinski kick)

Din - Dalton 17 run (Van Meter kick)

Din - Dalton 93 run (Van Meter kick)

KG - Wiggins 35 pass from Ferguson (Powell pass from Ferguson)

Din - Drumgoole 25 pass from Dalton (Van Meter kick)

Din - Dalton 4 run

RUSHING

KG - Woolfolk 13-147, Ferguson 12-26, C. Johnson 1-2; Din - Dalton 27-275, Tucker 12-115, Drumgoole 2-44, Wiggins 1-2.

PASSING

KG - Ferguson 15-31-216-4-1; Din - Dalton 7-14-86-1-2.

RECEIVING

KG - Wiggins 9-117, White 5-98, Blanco 1-1; Din - Wiggins 3-40, Drumgoole 3-38, Wells 1-8.