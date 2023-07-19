Daniel Lynch went from Freeman's 'third-best pitcher on JV' to hot MLB starter

About three weeks ago, Daniel Lynch began the process of formally adding IV to the end of his name as a tribute to his father and grandfather. Lynch considers them the most influential figures in his life.

The attachment of IV to his name - the back of his jersey recently reflected the modification - roughly coincided with the beginning of Lynch’s best stretch as a member of the Kansas City Royals’ rotation.

Since June 20, the Douglas Freeman High graduate and former University of Virginia standout is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA. The lefty picked up a win Tuesday night against Detroit to maintain momentum.

Lynch’s emergence as a 26-year-old might surprise those who were aware of him as a 14-year-old.

“As a ninth-grader, he was the third-best pitcher on our JV,” Ray Moore, the Freeman coach since 2010, said Wednesday.

Between his freshman and sophomore years at Freeman, Lynch grew six inches. He also became a more serious-minded and goal-oriented young man and athlete, Moore recalled. That evolution, Moore suggested, may have been associated with the illness and death of Lynch's mother, Jolie Saunders Lynch Bannister, at 43 from melanoma.

When Lynch pitched at Virginia, coach Brian O’Connor called him “a very mature player (with) a lot of poise.”

Lynch was 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds when he began his career at UVa and now is 6-6 and 200 pounds.

Lynch was not a hard-thrower early in high school but had good command of multiple pitches, according to Moore. This foundation was a major benefit as Lynch grew, his velocity increased, and he became dominant, Moore added.

“When he was younger, he had to develop other pitches because he wasn’t overpowering. That helped as he became overpowering,” Moore said. “And he always was as hard a worker as we’ve ever had.”

By the time Lynch was a Freeman senior, 35 MLB scouts attended his first start of the season, Moore recalled. He had already committed to UVa and stuck with that pledge.

Lynch pitched three years for the Cavaliers and then signed with the Royals after becoming the 34th player taken in the 2018 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in May of 2021. Since then, Lynch’s path (11-23 career record with a 5.18 ERA), and that of the Royals, has not been smooth. K.C. was 28-68, last in the AL Central, entering Thursday's late game against Detroit.

Lynch began this season on the injured list with a rotator cuff strain and made rehabilitation appearances at Double-A and Triple-A before returning to the Kansas City rotation in late May. This season, Lynch is 3-4 with a 4.64 ERA.

“The big thing for me is he’s so invested in improving,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro told the media before one of Lynch’s recent starts. “He puts in tons of work between starts. He’s very honest with himself, what works, what doesn’t. His accountability is really good.”

Lynch was named the Royals’ June pitcher of the month, the first time he had been honored with the team's monthly award.

Lynch's brother, Will, is a 6-5 right-handed pitcher at Samford, where he went 5-4 in 16 starts during the 2023 season as a sophomore. Will Lynch also graduated from Douglas Freeman High.

If Richmonders without rooting interests are looking for an MLB team to support, Kansas City makes some sense. In addition to Lynch, the Royals have first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, a James River High and Old Dominion alum who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury. Outfielder Nate Eaton, from Thomas Dale High and VMI, has split time between Kansas City and Triple-A Omaha this season.

Quatraro, a native New Yorker, is a former Old Dominion star catcher. His infield coach is former Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Jose Alguacil (2015, 2021) and his first base coach is former Richmond Braves outfielder Damon Hollins (1996-98). Kansas City infielder Matt Duffy played 97 games for the 2014 Flying Squirrels and led the Eastern League in batting (.332).