Days after wild buzzer-beater, Atlee's Rival Axselle stays hot in win over Hanover

On the other bench—or wide array of chairs, as COVID-19 precautions dictate—was another father-son, head coach-top scorer duo in Mike and Charlie Rohr.

The younger Rohr and Braniel Santos drove the majority of the Hawk production. Rohr is a proven scorer, with four 20-point games heading into Thursday’s game, and Santos consistently found a path to the net, while a suffocating Hanover zone defense rarely allowed its opponents near.

While both teams fumbled at times in transition, the Hawks were aided in battles for possession by the long-limbed Owen Deshazo, a 6-6 Boston College baseball commit, and their lead held through most of the first three quarters.

It’s a system that had worked before. In the two teams’ first meeting of the year, Hanover came out on top 46-33.

“We thought looking at the tape of the first game that we got good shots, we just didn’t knock them down,” Coach Axselle said. “Tonight, we shot a little bit better. They were makers tonight, not just shooters.”

The long game played off. After Rival Axselle claimed the lead for Atlee, a pair of free throws by senior Brysen Frost gave the team the lead it needed to win with just over 30 seconds left on the clock.