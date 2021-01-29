Days after wild buzzer-beater, Atlee's Rival Axselle stays hot in win over Hanover

Outside shooting lifted the Atlee Raiders to a 68-63 home victory over the Hanover Hawks on Thursday night.
Atlee shooting guard Rival Axselle put up half of the team’s 10 scores from behind the arc. Another three-point play off a steal by Axselle brought the Raiders (3-3) even with the Hawks (4-2), erasing an early deficit and setting up a final surge to victory.
The junior is no stranger to high-pressure performances — in Atlee’s game Monday, he nailed a buzzer beater half-court shot for a win over Mechanicsville—but shied away from taking too much credit for the team’s comeback.
“I kind of just got lucky on the last one,” Axselle said. “We just have to keep working together as a team, get a good game plan and execute.”
Last season, the Raiders were anchored by Tyler Warren, a 2020 All-Metro third team selection for basketball before joining Penn State’s football program.
Filling the gap left by Warren and the rest of that graduating class was on the mind of Rally Axselle, too, as Rival’s father and the Atlee head coach.
“We lost nine guys from last year’s roster, so everyone’s trying to figure each other out,” Coach Axselle said. “… We only had two seniors coming back, so we’re kind of a young team, so I told [Rival] that you’ve got to be a leader and step up.”
On the other bench—or wide array of chairs, as COVID-19 precautions dictate—was another father-son, head coach-top scorer duo in Mike and Charlie Rohr.
The younger Rohr and Braniel Santos drove the majority of the Hawk production. Rohr is a proven scorer, with four 20-point games heading into Thursday’s game, and Santos consistently found a path to the net, while a suffocating Hanover zone defense rarely allowed its opponents near.
While both teams fumbled at times in transition, the Hawks were aided in battles for possession by the long-limbed Owen Deshazo, a 6-6 Boston College baseball commit, and their lead held through most of the first three quarters.
It’s a system that had worked before. In the two teams’ first meeting of the year, Hanover came out on top 46-33.
“We thought looking at the tape of the first game that we got good shots, we just didn’t knock them down,” Coach Axselle said. “Tonight, we shot a little bit better. They were makers tonight, not just shooters.”
The long game played off. After Rival Axselle claimed the lead for Atlee, a pair of free throws by senior Brysen Frost gave the team the lead it needed to win with just over 30 seconds left on the clock.
Hanover didn’t go down easy, calling three timeouts in those final seconds to try and maximize its final possessions, but the final play of the game was Raider guard Drew Hollins stealing an inbound pass and collecting another two points from the charity stripe, for a final score of 68-83.
“He really struggled to start the season, but he had a really good fourth quarter against Mechanicsville, played pretty well against PH but really stepped up tonight, and that’s what we expect out of Drew and I’m sure he’ll continue to produce,” coach Axselle said.
For Hanover, Rohr finished with 17 and Santos had 16. Trevor Brooks scored 8.
Hollins added 12, and Frost contributed another 11 for Atlee. Rival Axselle led the night with 27 points—an outcome that should make conversation over the breakfast table flow a little easier.
“It’s always great having [his coach] at home when I want to talk about a play or defense, but sometimes when he gets mad, I've got to hear all about it at home,” Rival Axselle said. “It has its up and downs, but in the end, it’s pretty good.”
Box score:
Atlee (3-3) - 12 16 14 26 - 68
Hanover (4-2) - 18 12 20 13 - 63
Atlee: Rival Axselle 27, Drew Hollins 12, Bryce Frost 11, Kennan Martin 7, Andrew Stevens 4, Bronson Davis 4, Gavin Bralley 3
Hanover: Charlie Rohr 17, Braniel Santos 16, Trevor Brooks 8, Owen Deshazo 6, Micah Dabney 6, Grant Belcher 4, Beau Sahnow 3, Michael Patrick 3
3-point goals: ATL: Axselle 5, Hollins 2, Martin 1, David 1, Frost 1; HAN: Rohr 2, Santos 2, Sahnow 1, Patrick 1