Deep Run advances to boys Class 5 state championship tennis match

The Deep Run boys tennis team will be in a familiar place in the Class 5 state final against an unfamiliar opponent.

Deep Run, the Region B champ, advanced with a 5-0 victory at Region A champ Frank Cox (Virginia Beach) on Monday. The Wildcats will play Region C champ Riverside for the championship Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News. Riverside beat Region D champ Albemarle 5-0.

Deep Run finished runner-up to Thomas Jefferson S&T of Alexandria in 2019 with a squad mostly of freshmen and a sophomore. Spring teams didn’t play last year because of the pandemic.

Thomas Jefferson S&T had won seven state titles in a row, a run Riverside ended this year. Four of Thomas Jefferson S&T’s titles came against Deep Run: in 2019, 2016, 2015 and 2014. TJ beat Mills Godwin in 2018.