Deep Run baseball tourney features several of the area's top teams

  • 0

Several of area’s top baseball teams will go at it in the three-day Deep Run Baseball Classic that begins Saturday at Deep Run High.

Top matchups in the first round are St. Christopher’s and Mechanicsville (10 a.m.), and Benedictine and Cosby (1 p.m.). Midlothian and Matoaca tangle at 4, followed by Deep Run against Caroline at 7.

Teams in the winners’ bracket will play at 4 and 7 on Monday. Teams in the losers’ bracket will play at 10 and 1.

The championship game is Tuesday at 7.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

