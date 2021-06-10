Deep Run boys overcome state final hurdle to win Class 5 boys tennis title

Deep Run's boys tennis team took down Region C winner Riverside 5-1 in the Class 5 championship Thursday in Newport News to get over their state title hump after a string of runner-up finishes in recent years.

The Wildcats felt like they had a big advantage on the 3-6 courts, said coach Elliot Wegman. And that edge came to fruition, with Deep Run's Zach Fleishman, Hatcher Butterworth, Andrew Lee and Vyas Narasimhan dropping just three combined games on the way to taking the last four singles matches in straight sets.

"They rose to the occasion," Wegman said of his team, adding that this year's roster is the most talented he's had in his seven years at the school.

Deep Run has been state runners-up three times under Wegman, who started coaching the Wildcats as an assistant in 2014.

"It certainly is a relief, it's a monkey off my back to be sure," Wegman said with a laugh.

There was some shock among players and coaches after capturing the title, Wegman said, because they didn't think the match would be over after singles competition. Earlier in the bracket, Riverside had knocked off Thomas Jefferson S&T, the same team that beat Deep Run in each of the three recent state finals.