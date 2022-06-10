Deep Run boys soccer falls to Cox 2-1 in overtime of Class 5 state semifinal

LEESBURG – Several of Deep Run’s soccer players sat near midfield Friday, trying to digest another too-soon ending in the state tournament.

This one was a 2-1 loss in overtime to Cox (Virginia Beach) in the Class 5 semifinals at Riverside High that came after Deep Run couldn’t convert several chances late in regulation and in overtime.

C.J. Vakos did convert on one of the few late opportunities for Cox, taking a pass from Mikey Farmer and beating keeper Hayden Dewey low to the left corner late in the second overtime.

Deep Run was making its fourth consecutive appearance in the state semifinals. The Wildcats were knocked out in the semis for the second straight year after finishing runner-up in 2018 and ‘19.

“It’s definitely tough to lose two times in a row like this,” said Marcelo Sandoval Vogt, a senior who scored Deep Run’s goal. “We know we have the talent, and we know we can make it far. It’s unfortunate for it to end this way.”

After a scoreless first half, Cox took advantage of a penalty kick to go ahead 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute, with Farmer burying the shot low in the right-hand corner.

Region C runner-up Deep Run (15-5) tied the game in the 62nd minute when Sandoval Vogt took a perfectly placed long pass, got a step on a defender and looped a shot over keeper Nolan Isenhour.

The Wildcats kept the heat on and had several more scoring chances late. In the first overtime, Chris Bovo’s shot from straight on was stopped by Isenhour, and Michael Mancuso’s shot from in front was blocked.

“I’d say we had control of the game and we had our chances,” Vogt said. “They just converted their chances better.”

Said Deep Run coach Frank Ford: “I thought we dominated play. We dominated chances. But they were good. For example in overtime, we probably get six or seven looks. They get one and we’re going home.

“Welcome to our season.”

Cox moves on to play Riverside, a 6-2 winner over Kecoughtan in the other semifinal, for the championship on Saturday.

Ford told his team, which has 18 seniors but has 16 players returning, that “there’s nothing I can say to make you feel better. You’ll look back and go, we’re the best team. I still believe we’re the best team in the state. I’m in as much shock as they are that we’re not there.

“But that’s now how the game works.”