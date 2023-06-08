"I'm proud, especially this year," coach Elliot Wegman said. "I'm not sure a lot of people saw us coming, including ourselves, so it felt extra sweet to overcome the bigger challenge."

The toughest challenge that the team had to face was losing five of its starters from last year.

"We lost five senior starters last year," the fifth-year coach said. "We knew what we had for a long time, and this year we didn't. A lot of people had to step up, and they got it done."

It wasn't an easy road to the state championship like in undefeated years past. This season, the Wildcats did lose some matches in the regular season against rivals Godwin and Freeman.

"In addition to our team having to develop, we had to deal with two really tough teams in Godwin and Freeman within our region," Wegman said.

"I feel like we really needed to have a full team effort. Coaching, team, everybody had to pull their weight to make it happen," he said.

The losses, however, seemed to have only made the team stronger and develop further, so that by the time the playoffs came around, they were ready to take on Mills Godwin again in the semifinal.

"When we beat our biggest rival, Godwin, at the semifinal, that's when I had a feeling that we were going to take the state title this year too," senior Aiden Jun said.

Because of the challenges that they faced over the course of the year, the victory of this state championship felt different than in years past because the team had to overcome a lot more.

"This win obviously means a lot, it's always nice to win the biggest part of your season with all your teammates beside you, all the coaches, it's just a great feeling," Jun said.

