Deep Run continues dominance at 5B golf tournament

Oh collected three birdies and a bogey in his first eight holes then ran off 10 consecutive pars.

“A lot of things went well for me. My driving was feeling in peak condition. Putting worked really well. I had five one-putts in a row starting off,” Oh said. “I’m happy to contribute to the Deep Run tradition of excellence.”

“It’s about daggone time. He’s such a focused golfer. He plays the game the way it needs to be played. He’s starting to have fun doing it which will help his game a lot,” Aldrich said.

Douglas Freeman has been chasing Deep Run all season and started the final round eight shots behind the Wildcats, but couldn’t get anything going to cut into the deficit. First-round individual leader Luke Bitsko had a tough day. He followed his opening 72 with 79.

“Our goal was states. It’s always been states. We certainly would have liked to win today. We always know Deep Run is going to be a great team, great competition. We started the season very strong; had really great performances throughout the year. We did what we needed to do to get to the next event,” said Freeman coach Ben Williamson.

Collins is a transfer from Hampton Roads Academy. He was a member of the VIS Division II state title winning team in the spring.