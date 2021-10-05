Deep Run continues dominance at 5B golf tournament

In this current time filled with abnormal, two norms in the sports world still exist: quarterback Tom Brady wins spotlight football games and Deep Run High’s golf team wins the Class 5, Region B tournament.
The Wildcats posted their best team score of the year Tuesday and won the region title for the eighth time in nine years. They earned a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 5 tournament for the ninth consecutive year. Deep Run has won the state title six times.
Sophomore James Oh’s sparkling 2-under-par 69 at Meadowbrook Country Club was the highlight of a team score of 289. The Wildcats’ 36-hole total of 596 finished 33 shots clear of Douglas Freeman’s 622 aggregate.
The Mavericks earned the region’s second team berth in the 18-hole state tournament shootout at Williamsburg National Golf Course in Williamsburg on Monday.
Mills Godwin junior Nick Collins won the individual title, finishing eagle, par, birdie, birdie for a 3-under 68 and a 36-hole total of 143.
Caden Sherman (72), Ethan Snow (73) and Jason Casullo (75) contributed the other counting scores for Deep Run.
“We’ve been looking for that all year,” Deep Run coach Josh Aldrich said. “I think the whole time we’ve been telling our kids they can play that well, play as a team, somebody’s got your back, things like that at all times. But wow, that was probably the most amazing performance, 18 strokes better than [Monday].”
Oh collected three birdies and a bogey in his first eight holes then ran off 10 consecutive pars.
“A lot of things went well for me. My driving was feeling in peak condition. Putting worked really well. I had five one-putts in a row starting off,” Oh said. “I’m happy to contribute to the Deep Run tradition of excellence.”
“It’s about daggone time. He’s such a focused golfer. He plays the game the way it needs to be played. He’s starting to have fun doing it which will help his game a lot,” Aldrich said.
Douglas Freeman has been chasing Deep Run all season and started the final round eight shots behind the Wildcats, but couldn’t get anything going to cut into the deficit. First-round individual leader Luke Bitsko had a tough day. He followed his opening 72 with 79.
“Our goal was states. It’s always been states. We certainly would have liked to win today. We always know Deep Run is going to be a great team, great competition. We started the season very strong; had really great performances throughout the year. We did what we needed to do to get to the next event,” said Freeman coach Ben Williamson.
Collins is a transfer from Hampton Roads Academy. He was a member of the VIS Division II state title winning team in the spring.
“I’ve never finished that strong. It was nice,” Collins said.
His eagle putt was from 5 feet. He rolled in a 15-footer for birdie and added the closing birdie from 4 feet.
“There’s a lot more competition in the public schools. Where I came from it was a small private school. There wasn’t a lot of competition. That’s part of the reason I moved from Newport News to Richmond,” he said.
Tuesday’s final round at Meadowbrook CC, par 71
TEAM SCORES
Deep Run (307-289—596): James Oh 69, Caden Sherman 72, Ethan Snow 73, James Casullo 75.
Douglas Freeman (315-307—622): Grant Miller 74, Tee Garner 75, Luke Bitsko 79, Joe Winston 79.
Mills Godwin (317-311—628): Nick Collins 68, Will Houtz 78, Lily Davis 81, Matkins Milligan 84.
Midlothian (321-311—632): Joseph Weinstein 72, Jack Edwards 75, Dylan Barker 80, Charlie Wilkerson 84.
Glen Allen (339-339—678): Will Hemp 81, Daniel Christian 84, Ben Parrack 84, Reid Stowell 87.
Clover Hill (343-355—698): Will Maloney 82, Rocco LoBosco 86, David Labella 92, Jonathan Hass 95.
INDIVIDUALS
Collins (MG) 75-68—143; Oh (DR) 75-69—143; Sherman (DR) 76-72—148; Snow (DR) 78-73—151; Bitsko (DF) 72-79—151; Miller (DF) 78-74—152; Weinstein (Midlo) 80-72—152; Houtz (MG) 78-78—156.
Individual qualifiers for Class 5 tournament: Nick Collins (MG), Joseph Weinstein (Midlo); Will Houtz (MG).
Class 6, Region A
Cosby and James River ran away from the rest of the field at the Class 6, Region A golf tournament at The Waterfront Country Club on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta and advanced to the Class 6 state tournament Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Course.
Cosby finished the 18-hole round with a team total of 306 to edge James River by two strokes. The Rapids’ 308 total was 16 strokes clear of third-place Kellam of Virginia Beach.
Sophomore Cole Shingleton of Cosby posted par 71 to win the region individual title by four strokes over teammate Dylan Reasoner and the James River pair of Duncan Andres and Zack Wilson. Each shot 75. James River’s Nick Owen turned in a 76. All are seniors.
Three individual slots (not from qualifying teams) in the state tournament were up for grabs. Sam Fansler (76) of Franklin County, Rebecca Sun (77) of Ocean Lakes and Matthew Tigrett (77) of Kellam earned those openings.
At Waterfront CC (Moneta), par 71
Cosby (306): Cole Shingleton 71, Dylan Reasoner 75, Lilly Hollberg 80, Sean Acree 80.
James River (308): Duncan Andres 75, Zack Wilson 75, Nick Owen 76, Jakob Beauchamp 82.
Did not qualify for Class 6 tournament: Kellam 324, Franklin County 330, Manchester 340, Grassfield 352, Ocean Lakes 358, Landstown 391.