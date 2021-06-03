Deep Run dominates at Region 5B tennis tournament, but Glen Allen's Ryan Good prevents a sweep

“Since we didn’t win team, it was really fun to be able to win this,” Wright said of Deep Run's loss to Freeman. “Overall, I’m really happy with how the season has gone so far. We weren’t sure we were even going to have a season, so just that was exciting.”

Across town at Raintree Swim & Racquet Club, the boys battled it out for their own championships.

Good faced off against Deep Run’s Aden Bashir in a tight singles match, with both games ending with a 7-6 tiebreak.

While it initially took some pressure from his parents for Good to join the Glen Allen team, the freshman said he’s glad he made the commitment.

“I mostly just wanted to come out and train, but my parents really wanted me to play, and I’m so glad I did,” Good said. “All the people, my coaches are so awesome and it’s been so much fun. I’m so excited.”

On the other side of the court, Bashir was battling cramps through much of the second game.

“I didn’t get to execute everything I wanted, but that’s tennis,” Good said. “I was lucky, and by the end I was able to move him around a bit and it worked, thankfully.”