Deep Run dominates at Region 5B tennis tournament, but Glen Allen's Ryan Good prevents a sweep

Glen Allen freshman Ryan Good interrupted a sweep by Deep Run in the Class 5, Region B boys and girls tennis tournament on Thursday at Varina.
Good claimed the boys singles title for the Jaguars, while the Wildcats took girls singles and doubles, as well as boys doubles.
Olivia Wright maintained her undefeated streak against Clover Hill’s Sia Chaudry in the championship singles match, 6-3, 6-3.
The two are close friends who often play as doubles partners during USTA tournaments, which Wright said added an extra dynamic.
“It’s always really hard to play someone you know so well and who you’ve played so many times before,” Wright said. “I knew what I had to do, and I’m really happy that I was able to stick to my game plan all the way through.”
Potential thunderstorms pushed the fight for the title to Thursday morning. Chaudry, a junior ranked 58th nationally and first in the state, was forced to conclude her semifinal match against Atlee’s Lizzy Hughes the morning of.
Chaudry played a steady game, but Wright’s strong serving and offense-forward play kept the final score in her favor.
Wright also claimed another doubles championship alongside Rosalyn Kara, defeating Atlee’s Hughes and Molly Engel 6-0, 6-2.
“Since we didn’t win team, it was really fun to be able to win this,” Wright said of Deep Run's loss to Freeman. “Overall, I’m really happy with how the season has gone so far. We weren’t sure we were even going to have a season, so just that was exciting.”
Across town at Raintree Swim & Racquet Club, the boys battled it out for their own championships.
Good faced off against Deep Run’s Aden Bashir in a tight singles match, with both games ending with a 7-6 tiebreak.
While it initially took some pressure from his parents for Good to join the Glen Allen team, the freshman said he’s glad he made the commitment.
“I mostly just wanted to come out and train, but my parents really wanted me to play, and I’m so glad I did,” Good said. “All the people, my coaches are so awesome and it’s been so much fun. I’m so excited.”
On the other side of the court, Bashir was battling cramps through much of the second game.
“I didn’t get to execute everything I wanted, but that’s tennis,” Good said. “I was lucky, and by the end I was able to move him around a bit and it worked, thankfully.”
In an all-Deep Run doubles final, Bashir’s cramping didn’t let up, and Siddharth Pande and Hatcher Butterworth defeated Bashir and Zach Fleishman 6-3, 6-4.
The Class 5 state tournament is slated for June 10-12.